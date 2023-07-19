Producers Louis Bell & Michael Africk Launch The J-Pop Music Explosion w/Artist Anna & Her Debut Single "Someone Else"
"Someone Else" To Be Released Via Handcraft Entertainment On July 26th With Global Distribution Through Virgin MusicLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY® Award nominated multi-platinum producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Halsey) and 6x Japan Gold Disc Winner, multi-platinum producer Michael Africk (Mai Kuraki, Zard,Jordan Knight) have come together to launch new J-Pop explosion with the release of “Someone Else” by ANNA.
The international and multi-lingual singer, model and actor is set to be the first global J-Pop star with an initial musical offering that includes both Japanese and English verses. “Someone Else” will be released on July 26th via Handcraft Entertainment and globally distributed by Virgin Music. The song will be accompanied by a video that partners with top tier brands including Fendi and Christian Louboutin.
Speaking about the upcoming release, Michael Africk said, “Bringing J-Pop to the U.S. and the world on a wide scale is something that I have planned to do since my first success in the genre. I had been looking for the right time in the global landscape and the right artist and when I was introduced to Anna, I knew I had found the perfect musical talent to be the face of the new J-Pop movement. It was then that I reached out to my long-time friend and collaborator Louis Bell to help create the sound we have today.”
Growing up in front of the camera, Anna found herself splitting her time between Japan and Los Angeles, and in photo shoots for top-tier Japanese brands and in magazines, including Vivi and 25ans. As part of these editorial pieces, she notably modeled for some of the most influential fashion houses in the world, including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.
Drawing on her Japanese upbringing, she asserts herself as a voice for her culture, remaining reverent of its nuances and traditions and leveraging them to distinguish her on the international stage as a singular artist. “When you listen to me, I want you to get a sense of inspiration,” says Anna. “I hope that maybe one of my songs will change your perspective or make you feel better about yourself. That’s the power of music. Hopefully, you have a good time too!”
“Someone Else” will be available on all digital outlets on July 26th, with the accompanying video being released on the same date.
Handcraft Entertainment is a production company, label, artist management and publishing company that is home to cutting edge, superstar artists, producers and songwriters. Together, they share a vision of building bridges that unite the biggest music markets and fans around the world. Handcraft Entertainment was founded by multi-platinum and 6x Japan Gold Disc winner Michael Africk and is based in both Los Angeles and Boston.
