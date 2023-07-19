Author Lorena L Sikorski Shines Light on Triumph Over Narcissistic Abuse in Powerful Memoir "Artists and Vagabonds"
Lorena L Sikorski unveils her journey of survival and liberation from the clutches of an abusive mother.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From an early age, Sikorski was ensnared in the tumultuous world of her mother's narcissistic personality disorder. The love she sought was always conditional, and she soon resorted to being her mom’s “comedian”, using humor as a shield against her mother's wrath. Enduring physical and sexual abuse and forced relocations, Sikorski's life was marred by secrecy and fear.
In "Artists and Vagabonds," Sikorski fearlessly exposes the dark truths of her upbringing, including the emotional and sexual violations she endured. Breaking free from societal norms and expectations, she navigates her own path, eventually coming to terms with her identity as a lesbian, which further fuels the fires of her mother's wrath.
J. Thai from Amazon gives it a 5/5! “I grew up with a narcissistic aunt who was probably suffering from mental illness so I can relate to Lorena so much! Lorena has been dealt a lot of bad cards and for her to survive and thrive gives you hope. It means that you can too! Awesome read!”
As a retired music educator and accomplished musician, Sikorski brings her profound storytelling skills to the forefront, recounting her experiences with raw honesty and unflinching bravery. With every page, she invites readers into the depths of her pain and the resilience that propelled her toward liberation.
Lorena L Sikorski's memoir is a powerful testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity. Through her poignant words, she sheds light on the silent struggles faced by countless individuals trapped in toxic relationships and offers hope for those seeking their own path to healing and self-discovery.
Excited to read Sikorski’s story in all its full glory? Get a copy of "Artists and Vagabonds" now on Amazon and other leading digital platforms!
