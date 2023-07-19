/EIN News/ --



Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 06/30/2023 96,250,954



Total gross of voting rights: 96,250,954







Total net* of voting rights: 96,100,982





* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 96,250,954 –149,972= 96,100,982

Attachment