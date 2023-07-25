How Stony Brook Gardens Used Corporate Social Responsibility to Make a Positive Impact in Uganda and Beyond
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local businesses have a responsibility to adopt corporate social responsibility (CSR) and corporate social investment (CSI) practices. These practices include charitable investments and donations, which can positively impact society. A high net worth is not necessary for businesses to make a valuable contribution. It’s crucial for all types of businesses to prioritize giving back and focus on their social responsibilities. Stony Brook Gardens in Pennington, NJ, is a professional, family-owned garden center offering a wide range of services. The extensive product line includes landscape plants, quality garden tools, unique garden ornaments, pottery, statuary, and the best collection of annuals and perennials in the area.
In the fall of 2022, Andrew Willey, co-owner, and his wife, Kris, were invited to Uganda to help the Namayumba-Nakedde community improve its food production by implementing drip irrigation, composting, and other agricultural techniques.
Although they were unaware of the limited resources and knowledge gaps in the country, they traveled with a suitcase full of poly drip tubing and related equipment. They were able to teach two mission workers the basics of installing drip irrigation.
Off the Grid: Overcoming the Challenge of Working Without Water and Electricity
The team faced the difficult task of working without access to running water or electricity. To overcome this challenge, they used gravity to push water through the hoses. To do this, they had to manually lift 5-gallon buckets into the trees. The water came from the community wells and had to be carried back to the homestead.
Empowering the Namayumba-Nakedde Community: How New Media Retailer’s Marketing Specialist Helped Turn a Vision into Reality
After arriving back in the United States, they contacted their assigned New Media Retailer marketing specialist. The specialist helped them create their website and Facebook page, which enabled them to receive donations for the Namayumba-Nakedde community. The marketing expert helped them upload photos and information about their goals and provided the appropriate link to the charity. They also set up a blog that included a QR code and link for individuals to donate to the organization, as the company received many requests from people wanting to donate to the cause. All of these efforts were done in a professional manner.
Recognizing the Power of Customer Loyalty: How Their Efforts Paid Off
Their loyal customers, friends, and family responded positively to their efforts, and they acknowledged and valued the reception. Despite achieving their initial target for fundraising, they intend to persist with their efforts. In the future, they aspire to revisit Uganda and aid in overcoming the challenges of expanding the project. The professionalism in their approach is admirable.
In Conclusion
Focusing on CSR and CSI initiatives is important to develop your brand, give your customers a reason to support your small business, and help people in need. The strategies can be used by any type of small business, and they all make a big difference. There really is no reason why small businesses should not help and give back to those in need.
Are you considering adding social giving to your local business website? If so, regardless of your business type or industry, it can be accomplished.
We are dedicated to your success!
Janet Thomas
