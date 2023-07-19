EnLight.Energy wins favorite solar company for the third time
Our team works hard to provide the best possible service to our customers. We are honored to be Gainesville's favorite solar company for the third year and are beyond proud”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnLight.Energy, a national full-service solar installation company, has been voted Gainesville's favorite solar company for the third year.
— Julio Daniel Hernandez, CEO
The votes are in, and the people of Gainesville have spoken again! For the third year in a row, EnLight.Energy shines as the number one solar company in the region. Since its entrance into Florida, EnLight has been committed to connecting and contributing to the community. EnLight opened its state headquarters in Gainesville, actively looking to hire local talent, and actively supports many community initiatives like the St. Francis House, a shelter for women and families with children experiencing homelessness. Regional Manager Alex Black grew up in the city and is a University of Florida graduate.
"Our team works hard to provide the best possible service to our customers. We are honored to be Gainesville's favorite solar company for the third year and are beyond proud of Alex. He is an exemplary leader that lives out our guiding principles daily"- said Julio D. Hernandez, EnLight.Energy's CEO.
Winning this award is notably unique as it is not an award given based on politics or advertising spending but is earned based on the vote of the community members. Our Town Magazine has held this contest for decades; this year, over 96,000 people voted for 230 categories.
EnLight Energy is part of the EnLight Family of companies, a triple-bottom-line conglomerate. The EnLight Family of companies is committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.
"As a company, we are committed to positively impacting the world," said Black. "We are proud to be able to contribute to the growth of solar energy in Gainesville and to help our customers save money on their energy bills."
For more information, please visit www.enlight.energy
Media Inquiries
EnLight.Energy
+1 800-798-0315
hello@enlight.energy
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Local professionals John and Meredith Kelly speak about their experience with EnLight.Energy