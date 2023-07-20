GFT’s Work With Ford Motor Company Recognized in 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Company Received a Partner in Collaborative Innovation Award for Its Work to Digitize Key Auto Manufacturing Processes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GFT, the global digital transformation company that guides organizations through sustainable digitization, has been recognized for its work with Ford Motor Company in the 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Awards. The company was named a Partner in Collaborative Innovation for a multi-year initiative with the manufacturer. GFT has played a critical role in introducing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) use cases across the manufacturing process.

‘Industry 4.0’ Ambitions Enable Increased Productivity in Auto Manufacturing

Auto manufacturers around the world are working to transform legacy processes into interconnected, automated models in what’s known as an ‘Industry 4.0’ approach to manufacturing. To implement this latest phase of the Industrial Revolution, though, automakers must first be able to store all of their data in one place, in a format that is accessible to create new AI and ML applications on top of.

GFT Builds Foundation for Automation With Digital, Cloud-Based Infrastructures

Historically, manufacturing data has been stored across multiple disparate machines and locations. As a partner for leading cloud providers including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, GFT is able to create consolidated cloud-based architectures for manufacturers to house decades-worth of data in its entirety. This introduces an accessible and streamlined format that enables organizations to capitalize on new technological use cases.

“AI and machine learning-powered processes are introducing speed, agility and efficiency that cannot be achieved manually. The prerequisite for these emerging use cases, however, is a large-scale, cloud-based data infrastructure,” said Marco Santos, CEO Americas at GFT. “Ford has been on the front lines of innovation in the auto industry for years, and it’s an honor to play a role in their digital journey as they continue doing so.”

Auto Manufacturers Capitalize on New AI and Machine Learning-Powered Processes

Leveraging AI and ML, GFT enables auto manufacturers to automate key operations in the manufacturing lifecycle, including process monitoring, machine health, and quality control. For manufacturers, this results in less time spent on manual processes that disproportionately impact their ability to produce vehicles quickly and efficiently. Companies can then reallocate this time to innovating and piloting new technological use cases that can increase productivity even further.

The 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Awards are organized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council to recognize operational and leadership excellence on the transformation journey to digital manufacturing. As a Partner in Collaborative Innovation, GFT is recognized as a technology and consulting partner for its role in a first-of-its-kind digital transformation project.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Council developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Originated in 2005, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards have honored more than a thousand innovative projects and outstanding leaders from around the world.

