Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Stephenville

July 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Stephenville on Thursday, July 27. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Texas’ economic strength would not be possible without the many innovators, trailblazers, and entrepreneurs who call our state home,” said Governor Abbott. “Small business owners contribute so much to our state and have helped make Texas a leading state for small business job growth. I look forward to bringing the 2023 Governor’s Business Summit to Stephenville next week and to more communities across the state this year. Together, we will continue to invest in our small businesses so they have the resources they need to grow and thrive."

The Governor’s Small Business Summit – Stephenville provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce, Tarleton State University, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Stephenville

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Tarleton State University – Barry B. Thompson Student Center Ballroom

1333 W. Washington

Stephenville, TX 76402

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Company in a Digital Economy

Employee Recruitment & Retention

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-stephenville

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 9

Zapata – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal