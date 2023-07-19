Elk Mountain Resort—275 Acre Colorado Retreat with 18 Cottages & 21 Suite Lodge to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Luxury mountain resort and spa with full amenities Southwestern Colorado, close to Ouray & Telluride Lodge and 18 two-story cottages Extensive amenities including wine cellar, chapel, and shooting range 275± acres with a private lake, surrounded by forests

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This luxury mountain resort awaits its next chapter in southwestern Colorado. Elk Mountain Resort encompasses nearly 275 acres and is ideally suited for outdoor enthusiasts, family and group vacations, and events. Currently Listed for $21 million, Elk Mountain Resort is scheduled to auction next month with $12 million reserve via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Dan Murphy and Seth Craft of M4 Ranch Group. Bidding will open 11 August and culminate on 22 August and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

You can enjoy unparalleled views of the surrounding 14,000-foot peaks, a private fishing lake, and forests of pine, aspen, and spruce from the property. Envision a new future for this thriving resort with a foundation already in place. An event space, fully-fledged restaurant/commercial kitchen, dining room, and spa facilities are only the beginning. Host wine tastings from the cellar in the tasting room, boasting ambiance and climate for housing and tasting fine wines and foods. Enjoy happy hour on the patio or sophisticated lounge overlooking the private lake. When tired of the indoors, head outside and enjoy extensive areas including outdoor shooting range facilities, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a wedding chapel. Guest accommodations include 21 effortlessly refined main lodge suites and 18 private cottages making it the perfect location for corporate, outdoor, or wellness retreats.

Notable features include a Main Lodge with communal spaces with a dining room with a commercial kitchen, game room, bar and lounge, wine cellar and tasting room, event space/ballroom with vaulted ceiling, and 21 suites each including king suites, wet bar, coffee station, and a refrigerator. Other features include 18 cottages each two-story, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and extensive outdoor amenities including a patio overlooking the private fishing lake, tennis courts, picnic areas, and a skeet shooting range—all located just 20 miles from Montrose and 35 miles from Ouray and Telluride.

Elk Mountain Resort is outside of Montrose on the Uncompahgre Plateau. The property is adjacent to over three million acres of protected national forests, including Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and Uncompahgre. Visit Ouray, just 35 miles away, and experience hot springs, waterfall trails, art galleries, and some of the best craft beer in Colorado. Ouray's historic downtown includes Wright Opera House, a 135± year old gem offering music, live theater, and movies. Your outdoor playground awaits. Traverse magnificent mountain trails on foot or two wheels. Drive one of the region's eight scenic byways. Find Victorian towns, old mines from the silver and gold rush era, and ancient pueblos alongside some of the most majestic scenery in the country. Ride horses on the Cimmaron Range, float or soak in the Uncompahgre River, or take in the beauty of Black Canyon. The property sits adjacent to a private golf club designed by Greg Norman, named the best high-altitude course in the country by Golf Magazine.

Elk Mountain Resort is available daily by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

