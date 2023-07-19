Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is First Off the Bus at Boy Scouts of America 2023 National Jamboree

Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is the first off the bus for the BSA 2023 National Jamboree. Photo by Tom Copeland, Boy Scouts of America

More than 15,000 Male and Female Scouts and Scouters from Every State Will Spend the Next Two Weeks Creating Lifetime Memories

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Scout Skye Kramer, the Senior Patrol Leader for Cradle of Liberty Council of New Jersey, was first BSA Scout off the bus on arrival at the Boy Scouts of America's 2023 National Jamboree, which began today at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. Skye and more than 15,000 other Scouts and Scouters from every state of the nation will spend the next two weeks sleeping under the stars, and creating friendships and experiences that will last a lifetime.

About the 2023 National Jamboree

National Jamboree Stock Images

https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307051287

Photos should be credited as “Photo credit: Boy Scouts of America.”

National Jamboree B-Roll

https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307153593o

Journalists may register for media credentials here:

https://jamboree.scouting.org/media/ or contact PR@Scouting.org.

Learn more about the Jamboree:

https://www.natjamboree23.org/ or download the Jamboree app on Apple or Google Play.