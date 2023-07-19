Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is First Off the Bus at Boy Scouts of America 2023 National Jamboree

Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is the first off the bus for the 2023 National Scout Jamboree

Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is the first off the bus for the BSA 2023 National Jamboree. Photo by Tom Copeland, Boy Scouts of America

More than 15,000 Male and Female Scouts and Scouters from Every State Will Spend the Next Two Weeks Creating Lifetime Memories

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Scout Skye Kramer, the Senior Patrol Leader for Cradle of Liberty Council of New Jersey, was first BSA Scout off the bus on arrival at the Boy Scouts of America's 2023 National Jamboree, which began today at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. Skye and more than 15,000 other Scouts and Scouters from every state of the nation will spend the next two weeks sleeping under the stars, and creating friendships and experiences that will last a lifetime.

______________________________

About the 2023 National Jamboree

National Jamboree Stock Images
https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307051287
Photos should be credited as “Photo credit: Boy Scouts of America.”

National Jamboree B-Roll
https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307153593o

Journalists may register for media credentials here:
https://jamboree.scouting.org/media/ or contact PR@Scouting.org.

Learn more about the Jamboree:
https://www.natjamboree23.org/ or download the Jamboree app on Apple or Google Play.

Scott Armstrong
Boy Scouts of America
PR@Scouting.org

You just read:

Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is First Off the Bus at Boy Scouts of America 2023 National Jamboree

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scott Armstrong
Boy Scouts of America PR@Scouting.org
Company/Organization
Boy Scouts of America
1325 W. Walnut Hill Lane
Irving, Texas, 75038
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and more than 628,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories.

Boy Scouts of America

More From This Author
Eagle Scout Skye Kramer is First Off the Bus at Boy Scouts of America 2023 National Jamboree
Boy Scouts of America Kick Off 20th National Jamboree; A 10-Day Adventure for More Than 15,000 Scouts and Scouters
MEDIA ALERT: 18 Distinguished National Leaders to Speak at Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree
View All Stories From This Author