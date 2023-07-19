MasterCraft Debuts Industry’s Most Robust Lineup of Towboats with New Features and Enhancements for 2024 Models

/EIN News/ -- 2024 Lineup Features New Dash with Standard Touchscreen to NXT Lineup, Standard Underwater Exhaust For XT, X and XSTAR S Models, Remote Battery Switching through the MasterCraft Connect App and Power Board Racks – a First of its Kind



Rule the Water with World-Class Surf Performance, Handcrafted Quality, Unmatched Comfort and More Technology Than Ever Before

VONORE, Tenn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the world’s number one-selling towboat brand five years running, today announced new features and enhancements for its 2024 model year lineup. Boasting the industry’s most diverse lineup of towboats, including the all-new XT25 released in June, MasterCraft offers a boat to meet any consumer’s needs – each model delivering world-class wave performance, handcrafted quality, unmatched comfort, and seamless connectivity.

New for 2024, the NXT family receives a massive dash upgrade. Each model is now equipped with an intuitive seven-inch touchscreen display with built-in music controls – eliminating the need for a separate radio interface. With an updated SurfStar interface, NXT riders also now have three Rapid Surf wave options on each side to accommodate all skill levels. In addition, underwater exhaust is now standard on the XStar S and all X and XT models. MasterCraft’s new underwater exhaust substantially reduces noise in and behind the boat, while also improving air quality for riders by minimizing exhaust fumes. For those looking for the ultimate in convenience and connectivity, MasterCraft’s industry-leading telematics system, available standard across all models, now includes remote battery switching. Through the MasterCraft Connect App, now users can turn off the battery switch remotely, offering peace of mind at the palm of the hand. Finally, MasterCraft has designed and manufactured power board racks, available on the XStar S, all XT, and X models.

“For 2024, we made the best even better. Already with the industry’s best surf system, our 2024 enhancements elevate the experience for all – whether captaining the boat, riding as a passenger, or surfing behind the boat,” said Matt McDevitt, MasterCraft Vice President of Global Sales. “Our team takes immense pride in developing and engineering a product that ultimately is the centerpiece of life’s most joyous moments. With our 2024 lineup, boaters can go confidently knowing their MasterCraft is equipped with the most comfort, best fit-and-finish, most reliability and latest innovations, allowing them to absolutely rule the water this summer.”

Through its expansive lineup of 16 models, MasterCraft continues to deliver the industry’s most customizable waves, the most comfort and convenience, the highest quality, and innovative connectivity through leading telematics.

BEST-IN-CLASS WAKE AND WAVE PERFORMANCE

Available in all MasterCraft models, with the exception of the ProStar, MasterCraft’s SurfStar system delivers the best and most customizable wakes and waves, for any rider, at the touch of a button. Through the easy-to-use Rapid Surf presets, now available on NXT models, riders can quickly create the perfect wave to accommodate everyone’s riding style. In addition to current wake, surf and ski presets, 2024 models come standard with new foil settings. For riders wanting even more customization, Custom Surf offers full control of speed, ballast, and surf device position.

Equipped with high-flow pumps, MasterCraft’s FastFill technology fills and empties ballast tanks at a rate of roughly 30 gallons per minute. FastFill, which is available on all XT and X models - and comes standard on the XStar S, allows you to spend less time waiting and more time riding.

UNMATCHED COMFORT, QUALITY & RELIABILITY

MasterCraft has hand-built its legacy as a pioneer of comfort and quality, using only the most premium materials to deliver a superior on-water experience. Understanding that a majority of time is spent inside the boat, not just behind it, MasterCraft is committed to providing customers the most comfortable ride with triple density foam and the most ergonomic, plush, and spacious seat designs in the industry.

Optional CoolFeel Vinyl, an exclusive material to MasterCraft, stays up to 30% cooler to the touch than traditional marine upholstery and is available on all models. Plus, all MasterCraft upholstery has built-in UV protection, mildew resistors, and stain resistors to keep the interior looking its best. Relaxation reaches a new level in MasterCraft’s transom seating area, featuring deep seats with a plush design, flip-up backrests, ergonomic headrests, and extendable footrests. These various designs are available on all XT and X models, as well as on the XStar S. These models also include optional convertible bench seating with built-in step pad and a starboard pop-up seatback to take lounging to the next level.

Every boat built is a direct reflection of MasterCraft’s legacy, power, precision, and progression. MasterCraft aims to ensure throughout the building, buying, and boating experience, customers can rely on MasterCraft’s award-winning dealer network to deliver the best customer experience. MasterCare, which comes standard with each boat, delivers the best warranty on the water featuring a five-year, 500-hour comprehensive warranty with minimal exclusions.

TOTAL CONVENIENCE

New for 2024, boaters now have the option to upgrade board storage with MasterCraft’s power board racks. With the touch of a button, the powered actuators open and close the clamping mechanism, allowing extra room for thicker boards, and additional padding for board protection. This upgrade is available on the XStar S, all XT, and X models. To allow easy access in and out of the water, most models are available with an optional upgraded flip-down swim step that can be deployed by releasing a latch with a single hand and secured back in a stowed position just as easily.

The Z6 tower with shock assist comes standard on all models but on the XStar S, XT and X models, customers can upgrade to the Z8 and Z10 towers. The Z8 tower is equipped with MasterCraft’s patented Hydro-Lock technology that allows the tower to lock in place, no matter what position it’s in, making it the easiest manual tower to operate in the industry. The fully automatic Z10 power tower allows owners to raise and lower their tower with just the push of a button.

Maneuvering into tight spots like docks and marinas has never been easier with MasterCraft’s award-winning DockStar Handling System available on all models with the exception of ProStar. Additionally, the XStar S and X models can be equipped with the industry’s most intuitive and powerful stern thruster making docking, rider pickup and putting the boat onto a trailer a breeze.

ENHANCED AUDIO & CONNECTIVITY

For 2024, the updated MasterCraft Connect App now allows users to turn off the battery switch remotely, offering peace of mind at the palm of the hand. With standard telematics capabilities on all MasterCraft models, the app provides users more connectivity than ever before – offering boat health diagnostics, tracking behind-the-boat activity, locate nearby fuel spots and more.

Through its partnership with Klipsch, MasterCraft continues to elevate boaters’ audio experience with an array of enhancements for 2024, including upgraded M80 tower speakers. Eight-and-a-half-inch speakers provide a sleek and modern design while delivering crystal clear sound for people both in and behind the boat.

With the most models available on the market, including the recently launched, all-new XT25 and Ashley Kidd Edition XT23, MasterCraft customers can take their customization to the next level and create a truly one-of-a-kind boat that will turn heads on the water. Along with the boat, MasterCraft offers custom trailer options that are designed to fit the hull of the specific boat model to ensure the hull remains clean and secure.

The new features and enhancements for 2024 are now available at MasterCraft dealers around the U.S. For more information, visit MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats -- while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

