ARKADIA Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Chromeo, Dr. Fresch, Elderbook, Jai Wolf, The Glitch Mob, and TROYBOI

The official lineup of ARKADIA: Festival of a More Beautiful World 2023

Held at AREA15: Four days of incredible musical performances, headline speakers, workshops, live podcasts, immersive art, and more

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARKADIA: Festival Of A More Beautiful World, is thrilled to announce its much-awaited 2023 lineup. ARKADIA returns to the mind-bending venue of AREA15 on November 2-5, 2023. ARKADIA promises an immersive and transformative experience like no other.

The lineup for ARKADIA 2023 features an extraordinary roster of talented artists, visionary speakers, and inspiring workshops, curated to ignite the imagination and stir the soul. From world-renowned musicians and paradigm-shifting DJs to thought leaders and healers, the eclectic blend of talent guarantees to deliver a truly unforgettable journey of exploration and inspiration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the transcendent sounds of internationally acclaimed artists such as Chromeo, Dr. Fresch, Elderbook, Jai Wolf, The Glitch Mob, and TROYBOI. Each performance is carefully crafted to create a uniquely enthralling experience, inviting participants to dance, connect, and transcend boundaries.

In addition to the headlining acts, a showcase of highly anticipated artists will bring their unique artistry and energy to the stage. The stage will come alive with the electrifying performance of AUSTIN MILLZ, enrapturing performance of Dirtwire, soulful voice of Elley Duhé, captivating beats of Moodlite, boundary-pushing creativity of Memba, spellbinding tunes of Moontricks, sonic storytelling by Light Language, conscious beats and funky rhythms from The Polish Ambassador, and the powerful and evocative sounds of Savej. Each artist brings their unique style and artistry, offering unforgettable moments of unity and transcendence on the dance floor.

In addition to the remarkable musical lineup, ARKADIA 2023 will feature an array of immersive art installations, captivating workshops, and thought-provoking talks. From visionary artists to renowned experts sharing their wisdom and insights, attendees will have the chance to engage in deep exploration, personal growth, and profound connections. This year’s speakers include Aubrey Marcus, Mama Gena, Del Bigtree, Matías De Stefano, Biet Simkin, Dr. Robert Gilbert, and Blu.

"ARKADIA is my dream for what a festival could be. A festival that encapsulates the spirit and liberation of a more beautiful world. A place where everything is curated for communitas and ecstasis, from the attendees to the performers. I can't wait to see you there," says Aubrey Marcus, the visionary founder of Fit For Service – the organization hosting this festival. With these words, Aubrey invites us to join a transformational gathering, where the essence of human connection and the power of collective celebration intertwine.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Limited capacity will ensure an intimate and immersive experience for all participants, so early booking is highly recommended.

For more information about ARKADIA and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit the official website at fitforservice.com/arkadia and follow @arkadiafestival on Instagram.

ARKADIA: Festival of a More Beautiful World