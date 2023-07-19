Guggenheim Third Quarter 2023 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: Capital Rationing in Leveraged Credit

Yields continue to be appealing despite more cautious market sentiment

Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

The leveraged credit market is experiencing two contrasting trends: 1) aggregate credit fundamentals are in line with or better than historical levels, but 2) concern about the trajectory of fundamentals have led to downgrades outpacing upgrades at the fastest pace since 2020.

This situation is giving rise to a process of capital rationing in the primary market, evidenced by large declines in debt issuance and shifts across industries and structures.

While a healthy market typically sees leveraged credit primary market volume equal to at least 25 percent of the amount outstanding, this year it is tracking just 14 percent for the year. Lack of issuance typically portends higher defaults.

The 12-month issuer-weighted bank loan default rate more than doubled from the end of 2022 to end of May 2023. The high-yield corporate bond default rate also increased. However, both remain below historical averages.

Both the corporate bond and bank loan sectors experienced a higher proportion of downgrades to upgrades, resulting in a negative net migration rate between March and May.

We anticipate the momentum of negative rating migration to persist.

The challenge for investors lies in the potential volatility of spreads and prices as the Fed nears its 2 percent inflation target and the labor market weakens enough to support rate cuts.

This volatility will present a valuable buying opportunity, making it sensible to maintain some dry powder for when the opportunity arises.

Investors should concentrate on stable opportunities and remain mindful of the potential risks associated with capital rationing and increasing defaults.



