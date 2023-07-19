Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit November 3-4, 2023 in Orlando, Florida
Connecting and Empowering Arab Americans from throughout the U.S.
This summit is a crucial component in achieving our mission to promote heritage, educate, connect, and empower Arab Americans. ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit to be held, Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld,10100 International Drive, Orlando, FL, 32821.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
The summit will cover a range of topics, including entrepreneurship/business, women empowerment, youth leadership, and celebrations of our rich heritage through captivating cultural presentations, music, entertainment, cuisine, and exhibits. As an optional bonus, Sunday, November 5, will offer discounted tickets to Orlando’s fabulous attractions and the lively Moroccan Festival.
“We are leading a movement–mobilizing our young generation and the entire Arab American community,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. He went on to say, “This summit is a crucial component in achieving our mission to promote heritage, educate, connect, and empower Arab Americans. We will present the best speakers, performers, networking opportunities, and above all, participants from across the country.” said David.
The Mayor of Orlando County, Jerry L. Demmings, also welcomed participants who attend the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit and said, “The Arab American community has a significant impact on Florida and Orange County and has been a part of Florida’s diverse population for over 150 years and has made valuable contributions. Please be assured that our community values diversity and embraces inclusion and is a caring, compassionate, and welcoming community open to learning and connecting with others.”
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, educate Americans about the Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with each other and with diverse organizations across the U.S.
Events Scheduled to Date:
FRIDAY Evening, November 3:
12-6:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
Breakout Sessions
6:00 pm
Ahlan Networking Reception and Dinner
Attend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.
8:00 pm
Fann Wa Tarab Concert
Join a soon-to-be-announced Classic Takht (Ensemble) from New York City as they perform with some of the country’s most talented Arab musicians. Don’t miss a tantalizing evening of great music and a celebration that will make you feel proud of the Arab heritage and culture!
10:00 pm
Post Concert Networking
Hotel lobby
SATURDAY Daytime, November 4:
8-3:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
8:00 am
Man’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking Breakfast
Meet and get acquainted with summit attendees before the summit at this buffet breakfast and networking event.
9:00 am
CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
12:00 Noon
Recognition of Rising Leaders
20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40, Awardees
12:30 Noon
Sahtein Networking Lunch
Meet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.
1:30 pm
CONNECT Arab America Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
3:00
Daytime Activities End
3:00-4:00 pm
Strategic Meeting State Team Leaders and Activists
SATURDAY Evening, November 4:
5:30 pm
Reception
6:30 pm
Al Rabitah Gala and Hafla
The event of the year! Celebrate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, live Arab music, and dance!
11:00 pm
Evening Activities End
Sunday, Daytime, November 4 (Optional):
The Moroccan Festival, Discounted Tickets to Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, and more.
