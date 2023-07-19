Minister’s statement on lives lost to poisoned drugs in June

CANADA, July 19 - Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, has released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug-toxicity deaths in June:

“The toxic drug crisis continues to claim lives at an unprecedented rate. In June, 184 British Columbians lost their lives to the poisoned drug supply. My heart goes out to everyone who is grieving. These are irreplaceable losses.

“Through these challenging times, our province is deeply thankful to those working on the frontlines – paramedics, police officers, peers and other first responders – who are saving lives every single day under the most challenging circumstances Their work is heroic and has prevented countless more deaths.

“We know the illicit drug supply has become increasingly toxic and volatile since the COVID-19 pandemic. People who use drugs recreationally and regularly are all at high risk of a toxic drug poisoning. If you plan to use – whether at home, at a party or event – please stay safe.

“You can stay safer by buddying up and downloading the free Lifeguard app, carrying naloxone with you, or visiting one of the many drug-checking sites throughout the province. Like other harm reduction measures, including overdose prevention sites, drug-checking services are vital to keeping people alive and helping to connect them to our health-care system. To find a drug-checking location near you, visit: https://drugcheckingbc.ca/drug-checking-sites/

“We firmly believe that people need access to the right supports, at the right time, that meet them where they are at, easily and quickly. If you or someone you care about are struggling and do not know where to look for support or information, you can find services available near you and helpful resources at: https://www.wellbeing.gov.bc.ca/

“Our government is working urgently to build an integrated and seamless system of mental-health and addictions care that works for all British Columbians, including new treatment and recovery options, and early intervention and prevention measures.

“We know there is more to do, and we won’t stop working until we end this crisis.”

Updated actions on the drug-poisoning response can be found here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/escalated-drug-poisoning-response-actions-1