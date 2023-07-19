Northern B.C. high-speed internet benefits economy

CANADA, July 19 - A new connectivity benefits study released by BC Stats finds high-speed internet service expansion to underserved rural and remote communities in northern B.C. can have significant short- and long-term impact for people and the local and provincial economy.

The Northern B.C. Connectivity Benefits study builds on the economic benefits study for the Kootenay region released in 2022, echoing findings of positive economic impacts.

Increased connectivity brings people in remote and rural communities better access to jobs, education, training and services such as health care. The northern study estimates the Province’s initial investment of $38.4 million toward improving connectivity throughout the northern region will yield seven times the return on investment, generating a local and provincial total of $269 million in economic benefits.

This equates to an estimated long-term economic benefit of more than $16,000 per connected person over 20 years, from impacts such as access to online learning, high-speed internet in schools, increased ability to apply for jobs online and the ability to work remotely.

For Doug Olson, a member of Lheidli T'enneh First Nation who manages a local gas station and convenience store just north of Prince George on behalf of the Nation, access to high-speed internet helped expand services to more customers. When Tano Fuels opened in 2017, he was often only able to accept cash due to a lack of reliable high-speed internet service. Since his community was connected, the business is now able to accommodate customers paying with a bank card.

The study finds that high-speed connectivity expansion increases economic impact at both the regional and provincial levels. This includes:

Short-term benefits, as a result of building infrastructure: For northern B.C., approximately 195 new jobs and a $22.2 million increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For British Columbia (including the North), approximately 382 new jobs and a $44.1 million increase in GDP.

Long-term benefits, as a result of increased productivity from improved access to high-speed internet services: $225.3 million in increased provincial GDP over 20 years from economic opportunities for businesses, workers and residents.



This report is the second in a five-part series that examines the economic benefit of provincial connectivity spending in rural areas of B.C.

Learn more:

Read the full report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20534

Kootenay Connectivity Benefits Study: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/initiatives-plans-strategies/internet-in-bc/pdfs/kootenay_connectivity_report_final1.pdf

Connecting Communities BC: www.gov.bc.ca/connectingcommunitiesbc

Connectivity in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.ca/plan