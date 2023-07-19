SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Applied Digital Corporation - APLD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Applied Digital Corporation (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APLD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Applied Digital and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 23, 2023, Applied Digital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing “that its Audit Committee has conducted an internal investigation into a threat, but not a formal assertion, of a sexual harassment claim by Regina Ingel, its Chief Marketing Officer, based on a personal relationship between Ms. Ingel and Wes Cummins, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Based on information obtained through the investigation, the Audit Committee determined that the relationship between the parties was consensual and the allegations of workplace harassment are unfounded. The Board has reaffirmed Mr. Cummins’ role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will consider any additional actions that may be appropriate with respect to this matter.”

On this news, Applied Digital’s stock price fell $1.58 per share, or 16.34%, to close at $8.09 per share on June 23, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .