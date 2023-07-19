Evoque Announces Strongest Quarter in Company History

Company Announces Record-Breaking Quarterly Revenue Results, Significant Customer Demand Across Data Centers Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque, a leading provider of retail and wholesale data center services, today announced record-breaking quarterly revenue results and strong customer demand, making it the most successful quarter in the company's history. In Q2 of 2023, Evoque has booked over 8.8MW of power.



"Having immediately available critical power capacity in key markets, coupled with our ability to move quickly, has resonated with enterprise IT teams needing data center space," said Spencer Mullee, CEO of Evoque. "Serving our enterprise and scale customers with 100% uptime and overall operational excellence has also resulted in renewals with some of our largest customers. Our entire organization should be proud of this exciting outcome and the momentum going into Q3."

Central to Evoque achieving this notable milestone was securing a machine learning venture with over 5MW initial deployment. Additionally, a prominent gaming company renewed its agreement and doubled in size during Q2.

"Thanks to the collective efforts of our sales organization, channel partners, and the dedicated teams involved in design, build, and operations we are seeing exciting growth," said Chris Conley, CRO of Evoque. "Our data centers are truly world-class, and with abundant power available in markets where enterprises want to be, we have a really compelling offering. It’s an exciting time to be at Evoque."

Evoque boasts over 40MW still available across 11 strategically located markets. As the company heads into Q3, they are seeing a robust sales pipeline with an unprecedented demand for data center space and power in key markets throughout the United States.

Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, cloud engineering, and build-to-suit developments. The company consistently delivers reliable, mission-critical data center facilities, engineering, and technology solutions that empower enterprises to excel. Its team of industry experts delivers comprehensive data center, and hybrid cloud solutions with strategic expertise, responsiveness, agility, and speed.

About Evoque

Evoque™, based in Dallas, provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, build-to-suit data centers, and full-stack cloud engineering. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and web-scale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

