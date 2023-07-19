Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size Is Set to Hit $1.4 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 6.64%

[221 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 842.16 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1,402.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.64% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DuPont, DOMO Chemicals, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ascend Performance Materials, Evonik Industries, Kingfa, Celnase, Julong, Oceanchem Group Limited, PRET Advanced Materials LLC., and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Flame Retardant Polyamide Market By Type (Halogen Type And Halogen-Free Type), By Application (Electrical Appliances, Automotive, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 842.16 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,402.3 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.64% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Flame Retardant Polyamide? How big is the Flame Retardant Polyamide Industry?

Flame Retardant Polyamide Report Coverage & Overview:

Polyamide with flame retardant properties is a type of plastic that has properties that prevent it from catching fire. Foams, mattresses, automobile parts, computers, electric cables, insulating materials, and computers are some of the products that have them added to them. In addition, the product is used extensively in the production of electronic castings, printed circuit boards, and circuit processing. Aside from this, a growth in sales is likely to occur as a result of a growing demand for the product in the electrical and electronic industries. In addition, the use of flame-retardant compounds in high-performance polymers, such as polyamides, is growing at a rapid rate.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/flame-retardant-polyamide-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the period 2023-2030, massive product penetration in a variety of end-use industries will accentuate the trends of the global market.

The growth of the flame retardant polyamide market all over the world will be accelerated by the widespread application of products in the automotive, electronics, and electrical industries. As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) look to replace halogenated flame retardants used in polyamides with halogen-free alternatives, it is expected that the market will gain pace in the years to come. The need for flame-retardant polyamides has developed as a result of the massive requirement to improve thermal stability in a wide variety of applications. This demand has been the driving force behind the expansion of the market across the world. Because of stringent government legislation regarding the outbreak of fires, there has been a massive increase in the need for flame retardants, which has directly contributed to the enormous expansion of the market all over the world.

The flame retardant polyamide market around the world is likely going to benefit from the introduction of new product releases as well as advances in existing product types. For example, in May 2022, BASF SE, a major participant in the field of specialized chemicals, introduced Ultramid® A3U44G6 DC OR, a novel flame retardant polyamide that retains its color over time. This action is being taken with the intention of increasing the scope of the company's portfolio of flame retardant engineering plastic across the eMobility industry. A new variety of red phosphorous flame retardant polyamide materials was presented by BASF SE in September of 2020. According to reports, it is anticipated that the newly developed device would satisfy the growing demand for high-performance power electronics in the industry in Asia.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/flame-retardant-polyamide-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 842.16 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1,402.3 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.64% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players DuPont, DOMO Chemicals, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ascend Performance Materials, Evonik Industries, Kingfa, Celnase, Julong, Oceanchem Group Limited, and PRET Advanced Materials LLC. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Flame Retardant Polyamide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global flame retardant polyamide market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, The global flame retardant polyamide market may be broken down into two distinct segments: those that contain halogen and those that do not. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the halogen type segment, which accounted for more than one-fourth of the global market share in 2022, will register the highest CAGR during the period of time covered by the research. It is possible that the capacity of halogens to prevent damage from heat and fire in flame retardant polyamide goods will be the driving force behind the expansion of this market sector in the years to come.

On the basis of the application, The global flame retardant polyamide market may be broken down into multiple submarkets, the most prominent of which are the automotive and electrical appliance markets. In addition, the market for electrical appliances, which accounted for a sizable portion of the worldwide industry's share in 2022, is predicted to play a leading role in the expansion of individual market segments in the years to come. The segmental growth that is predicted to occur within the allotted amount of time may be contingent on the widespread application of flame-retardant polyamides in the form of plastic casings for electronic devices such as washing machines, televisions, and gaming systems. In addition to this, the items reduce the likelihood of fires breaking out or fire accidents taking place as a result of electric sparks, melting, or the overheating of electrical appliances.

The global Flame Retardant Polyamide market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Halogen Type

Halogen-Free Type

By Application

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Browse the full “Flame Retardant Polyamide Market By Type (Halogen Type And Halogen-Free Type), By Application (Electrical Appliances, Automotive, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flame-retardant-polyamide-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Flame Retardant Polyamide market include -

DuPont

DOMO Chemicals

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ascend Performance Materials

Evonik Industries

Kingfa

Celnase

Julong

Oceanchem Group Limited

PRET Advanced Materials LLC

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global flame retardant polyamide market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 6.64% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant polyamide market size was evaluated at nearly $842.16 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,402.3 million by 2030.

The global flame retardant polyamide market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the large-scale use of products in the automotive, electronics, and electrical sectors.

In terms of type, the halogen type segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the electrical appliances segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American flame retardant polyamide market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/flame-retardant-polyamide-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Flame Retardant Polyamide industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Flame Retardant Polyamide Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Flame Retardant Polyamide Industry?

What segments does the Flame Retardant Polyamide Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Flame Retardant Polyamide Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7353

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

In the course of the anticipated period of time, Asia-Pacific will solidify its position as the dominant player in the worldwide market.

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for more than two-fifths of the total revenue generated by the global flame retardant polyamide market in 2022, is expected to record a substantial spike throughout the course of the evaluation period. There is a possibility that the growth of the market in this area over the period of 2023-2030 will be attributable to an increase in the demand for consumer electronic devices in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. In addition to this, the existence of large companies in the subcontinent as well as the expansion of the construction industry are also factors that will further contribute to the expansion of the market in this region.

In addition, it is anticipated that the flame retardant polyamide industry in North America will record the greatest CAGR during the period covered by the analysis. The severe application of legislation pertaining to fire safety in countries such as Canada and the United States is one of the variables that is expected to have a lucratively affect the expansion of the regional business. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the rise in demand for flame retardant polyamides as a result of the numerous advantages associated with these materials will drive the trends of the regional sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Flame Retardant Polyamide Market: Opportunities

Growing demand for product in consumer electronics to open new dimensions of growth for the global market

Humungous demand for laptops, smartphones, and tablets has translated into a massive need for power storage, thereby creating new growth opportunities for the global flame retardant polyamide market. A prominent expansion of the electronics sector owing to a surge in customer expenditure on consumer electronics goods will generate new avenues of growth for the market across the globe.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/flame-retardant-polyamide-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Middle East And Africa Medical Grade Silicone Market By Application (Medical Devices, Prosthetics, Orthopedic Components, Contact Lenses, Medical Tapes, And Others), By Type (Gels, Medical Coatings, Medical Adhesives, Liquid Silicone Rubbers (LSR), And Others), And By Country - Regional & Country Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/middle-east-and-africa-medical-grade-silicone-market-size

Syringe Trays Market By Application (Polyvinyl Chloride Syringe Trays, Polystyrene Syringe Trays, Polypropylene Syringe Trays, And Polyethylene Syringe Trays), By Type (Pharmaceuticals, Veterinary Laboratories, Hospitals, Food Laboratories, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/syringe-trays-market-size

Smart Bullets Market By Type (Guided And Self-Guided Smart Bullets), By Application (Naval, Land, And Airborne), By Component (Microchips, Sensors, Actuators, And Others), By Caliber (More Than 0.50 Caliber And Less Than 0.50 Caliber), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-bullets-market-size

Galvanic Isolation Market By Data Range (Above 75 Mbps, 25-75 Mbps, And 25 Mbps), By Channel (Two Channels, Four Channels, Six Channels, Eight Channels, And Others), By Isolation Type (Giant Magnetoresistive, Magnetic Coupling, And Capacitive Coupling), By Sales Channel (Online Retail And Direct Sales), By Vertical (Transportation, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing, Industrial, Public, Healthcare, And Telecom Sectors), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/galvanic-isolation-market-size

Potato Flavor Market By Application (Soups, Snacks, And Dressing), By Type (Artificial Flavors, Natural Flavors, And Organic Flavors), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/potato-flavor-market

Oral Spray Market By Application (Skincare Products, Medicine, Nutraceuticals, Cannabis & CBD Products, And Others), By Type (Drug Oral Spray And Daily Oral Care Spray), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oral-spray-market

Bodyboards Market By Buyer (Professionals And Recreation/Hobbyists), By Type (Tandem Bodyboards And Conventional Bodyboards), By Sales Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bodyboards-market

Gantry Crane Market By Type (Single Girder Gantry Crane, Double Girder Gantry Crane, Portable Gantry Crane, Adjustable Gantry Crane, Others.), By Lifting Capacity (Up To 20 Tons, 20-50 Tons, 50-100 Tons, Above 100 Tons), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Ports And Logistics, Shipbuilding, Mining, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gantry-crane-market-size

Motorcycle Helmets Market By Product (Full Face, Open Face, Off-Road/Racing, And Others), By End User (Rider And Passenger), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/motorcycle-helmets-market-size

Carboprost Tromethamine Market By Application (Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment And Pregnancy Abortion), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Online Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carboprost-tromethamine-market-size

Phthalocyanine Blue Market By Product Type (Photovoltaics, Research And Development, Inks, And Quantum Computing), By Application (Solar Cell, Paints, And Pigments), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/phthalocyanine-blue-market-size

Sunglasses Pouch Market By Type (Sunglass Box, Hinged Case, Pouch, And Others), By Material (Micro Fiber, Plastics, Fabrics, Leather, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sunglasses-pouch-market-size

Trencher Market By Product (Wheel Trencher, Chain Trencher, Micro Trencher, And Others), By Operating Type (Ride-On And Walk-Behind), By Application (Agriculture Trenching, Oil & Gas Pipeline Installation, Energy Cables & Fiber Optic Laying, Telecommunication Networks Construction, Sewers & Water Pipelines Installation, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/trencher-market-size

Wagon Tipplers Market By Type (Mini Wagon Tippler And Large Wagon Tippler), By Application (Mining, Construction, Metallurgy, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wagon-tipplers-market-size

Wine Bags Market By Material (Paper Bags, Plastic Bags, And Fabric Bags), By Product Type (Reusable Wine Bags And Disposable Wine Bags), By Capacity (Single Bottle Wine Bags And Multi Bottle Wine Bags), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wine-bags-market-size

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?