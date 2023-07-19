STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Two in custody after police operation in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, July 19, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has taken two men into custody following a police operation Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in St. Johnsbury arising from a shooting investigation.

No one was injured in either the Tuesday evening shooting that occurred on Shadow Lake Road in Concord, or in the Wednesday operation in St. Johnsbury during which police carried out court-ordered search warrants at a residence on Elm Street. The two men, ages 21 and 25, were taken into custody peacefully during the operation, which involved members of the Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Initial investigation indicates the shooting in Concord was related to a domestic dispute among individuals who knew each other, and there was no danger to the community.

No charges have been filed yet, and the Vermont State Police investigation is ongoing. Troopers are executing the search warrants in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday afternoon. Further information, including names of involved parties, will be released as the investigation continues.

