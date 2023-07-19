SC7 2023 makes its way toward historic Charleston, South Carolina, and beyond
SC7 leader Dr. Tom Mullikin (white beard and blue ballcap) is pictured with SC7 documentary film crew and others aboard Coastal Carolina University’s research vessel, COASTAL EXPLORER, off the South Carolina coast, Wednesday, July 19.
Mayors of Charleston and Mount Pleasant to meet mid-span on the famed Ravenel Bridge this coming MondayCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th annual month-long SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) Expedition across the entire state from the mountains to the sea is entering its final 10-day period as it winds its way south-southwest from Myrtle Beach toward Charleston and finally to Beaufort, the final leg of the expedition which ends July 30.
Beginning Thursday, July 20, SC7 officials and participating hikers, kayakers, and SCUBA divers will be in the Charleston-Mount Pleasant area with both public and invitation-only events running simultaneously through Wednesday, July 26, when the SC7 team begins making its way toward historic Beaufort and the storied Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island.
“The Holy City [Charleston] with all of our forthcoming SC7 events, tours, and expert briefings – not to mention its rich history and surrounding natural beauty – is one of the key destinations along the SC7 Expedition route,” says Dr. Tom Mullikin, SC7 leader and chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission. “No wonder Charleston is year-after-year named America’s favorite city by Travel & Leisure magazine.”
The public events in Charleston begin Thursday with the first of seven ADVENTURE OUT programs, based on a year-round campaign organized and facilitated by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) which is one of two Health and Wellness Sponsors for SC7 2023.
“MUSC is proud to bring our Adventure Out program to the SC7 Expedition and we encourage residents and visitors of the Lowcountry to participate this week and throughout the year,” says MUSC’s Dr. Susan Johnson, who has been on the SC7 trail since its inaugural event on the Chattooga River, July 1. “Green exercise, any physical activity that takes place outside, combines the mental and physical benefits of being active with the psychological and physical rewards of exposure to natural environments. Lucky for us, South Carolina's Lowcountry boasts postcard-perfect scenery comprised of salt marshes, maritime forests, beach dunes – the perfect setting to promote green exercise.”
SC7’s chief logistics officer, Michelle McCollum, president of the S.C. National Heritage Corridor (National Park Service), agrees.
“Incorporating Adventure Out into SC7 is a means by which we can get Charlestonians and visitors to the Lowcountry directly involved in our expedition,” says McCollum. “It also showcases our amazing partnership with MUSC.”
Adventure Out includes the Urban Farm Stand, July 20; the IOP Beach Sweep, July 20; Networking at Holy City Brewing, July 20; Hampton Park Yoga, July 22; Litter Cleanup, July 24; Litter Cleanup, July 26; and Yoga at Angel Oak, July 26. For a complete list of exact times, locations, and an online sign-up sheet for each Adventure Out event for SC7, please visit – https://www.southcarolina7.com/adventure-out-weekend.
Running simultaneously with Adventure Out is a series of invitation-only events including a Thursday morning, July 20, meeting between SC7 officials and the S.C. Audubon Society at the Francis Beidler Forest Visitor’s Center. There the Audubon Society and the SC7 team will discuss ongoing and forthcoming conservation efforts for S.C. birds and bird migration.
The Francis Beidler Forest gathering will be followed by Friday’s, July 21, Bull Island-Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge offshore excursion in partnership with the Lowcountry Land Trust and Coastal Expeditions.
The Bull Island-Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge is one of the seven designated wonders of South Carolina which also include Sassafras Mountain; the Jocassee Gorges; the Chattooga River; the Congaree National Forest; the Edisto River; and the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto Basin (universally referred to as the ACE Basin): “Each one a unique geographical treasure,” says Mullikin.
Saturday, July 22, TEAM SC7 will dive for megalodon teeth and other fossils in the deep blackwater of the Cooper River.
Sunday, July 23, will be SC7 Family Day with the Bee Cause Project at the Charleston Parks Conservancy.
Monday, July 24, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will hike from their respective cities up-and-across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge (aka Cooper River Bridge) linking up mid-bridge over the Cooper River for a photo-op and filming session with the crew of the new SC7 documentary film project.
Tuesday, July 25 is Kiawah Conservancy Day. Wednesday, July 26, is Edisto River kayaking. Thursday, July 27, will be an SC7 hike through a stretch of the Nemours Wildlife Preserve. Then Friday May 28 through Sunday, July 30, TEAM SC7 will visit and venture from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot – Parris Island to the Spanish Moss Trail in northern Beaufort County. Please refer to the SC7 field guide for a more complete listing of events, times, dates, and locations of each – https://issuu.com/scnationalheritagecorridor/docs/dfg.2023.
The SC7 Expedition is a partnership between the Mullikin-founded environmental non-profit Global Eco Adventures and McCollum’s S.C. National Heritage Corridor.
Duke Energy is the presenting sponsor for this year’s SC7 Expedition. Also partnering with SC7 is the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of South Carolina which are the named health and wellness sponsors for 2023. The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT) is SC7’s Ecotourism sponsor.
– For more information about SC7, visit southcarolina7.com/.
