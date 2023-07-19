REGISTRATION OPENS FOR THE 18th ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE
Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization Conference Focuses on Art, Advocacy, and Academia to Influence Global Asbestos BanWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, today announced that registration is officially open for their 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference. The conference, focusing on the theme of “Exploring the Intersection of Art, Advocacy, and Academia”, will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9 AM to 5 PM ET at the AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington D.C. and streamed live. “Our annual conference allows us to share life-saving knowledge and resources, hear the latest from experts and advocates who are fighting to end deadly asbestos-caused diseases, remember those we have lost, and share in a celebration of the victories we have won to prevent further illness,” explained ADAO co-founder and president, Linda Reinstein. “Gathering together has never been more important, as we continue to make progress to ban asbestos imports and use in the United States and expand our efforts to educate communities around the world,” she added.
Over 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases annually, yet asbestos remains legal and lethal in the United States. ADAO’s conference will highlight how art, advocacy, and academia converge to end asbestos imports and use to eliminate all asbestos-related diseases. More than 30 experts from seven countries will gather to discuss the latest information about preventing and treating asbestos-caused illnesses such as mesothelioma and various cancers, as well as current global prevention and policy efforts. Artists, influencers, scholars, medical professionals, and scientific experts will all be featured participants.
The conference will also feature photographer Earl Dotter’s, “Eight Badges: A Memorial Tribute to Asbestos Workers.” This exhibition uses powerful photographs and stories from asbestos workers to explore the impact and legacy of asbestos-caused diseases on individuals and communities.
ADAO is grateful to our sponsors. Platinum Sponsor: Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC, Gold Sponsors: The Gori Law Firm & Motley Rice LLC, and Silver Sponsor: Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen whose generous donations make this important event possible.
ABOUT ADAO
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-related diseases, through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.
