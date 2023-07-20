Respected Fintech Authority Tedd Huff to Record Fintech Confidential Show Live at MPC23 August 23-25, 2023, in Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Tedd Huff, Fintech Confidential

Join industry leaders at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North for this live fintech event.

This show will be as much about 'fun-tech' as fintech.” — Tedd Huff

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is thrilled to announce that Tedd Huff, host of the popular Fintech Confidential show, will be recording live from the organization’s thirteenth annual conference, to be held Aug. 23-25, 2023, at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North.

Tedd Huff, a respected fintech veteran with over two decades of experience, is an international consultant, founder of Diamond D3 Media and co-founder of Voalyre. He has been instrumental in helping banks, acquirers, ISOs, merchants, and SaaS businesses navigate the white space to take control of their destinies, event organizers stated.

Marla Ellerman, Executive Director at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, and publisher of Mobile Marketing and Technology, expressed her excitement about Huff's participation. The "Fintech Confidential tagline says it all. They are all about, “Bringing you the people, tech, and companies that change the way we pay and get paid. I can't wait to see what Tedd has in store for us at MPC23!"

In response, Huff thanked Ellerman and her team for the opportunity, stating, "Marla and her team have the right idea – let's light up the stage with people who are changing the world for the better. Fintech doesn't have to be serious and boring. This show will be as much about 'fun-tech' as fintech."

About MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. Known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mpcevent.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/

About MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit https://mpcevent.com

About Diamond D3 Media

Diamond D3 Media, is a multimedia and marketing agency that produces podcasts, live streams and onsite interview events. They also are the production company for Fintech Confidential, a popular show that explores the ever-evolving cross-border fintech sphere. For more information, email hello@diamondd3.com

About Voalyre

Voalyre is a software, professional services and consulting firm focused on connecting financial institutions, and fintech companies to navigate the white space. Enabling them to take control of their destiny. For more information, visit www.voalyre.com or email hello@voalyre.com

About Fintech Confidential

Fintech Confidential is a show that provides Entertaining information focused on Fintech industry insights, market trends, news, and life stories from Fintech leaders, thinkers, and doers. Watch the show at https://fintechconfidential.com/watch or listen to the podcast series from your favorite streaming service at https://fintechconfidential.com/listen and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For more information, email hello@fintechconfidential.com

