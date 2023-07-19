Social Services Enhancing Supports and Building Capacity for Indigenous Child and Family Services Program Development

CANADA, July 19 - Released on July 19, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is increasing funding to the Saskatchewan First Nations Family and Community Institute (SFNFCI) by more than $105,000 in 2023-24, for a total of nearly $740,000 in annualized funding. This additional funding supports the Institute to increase capacity to support First Nations Child and Family Services (FNCFS) Agencies by creating an additional training position.

"The Ministry of Social Services relies on its partnerships with community-based organizations to deliver essential supports and services to children and families across the province," Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky said. "The Saskatchewan First Nations Family and Community Institute is a valued partner and we appreciate their work to support Indigenous child and family services."

SFNFCI provides culturally relevant training to the 19 FNCFS Agencies in Saskatchewan who deliver child and family services on reserve. The Ministry of Social Services contracts the Institute to support and train agency staff in the use of Structured Decision Making (SDM) tools, which are used to assess child welfare concerns. The Institute trains and supports FNCFS workers in the use of the SDM tools. With the additional funding, they will have increased capacity for on-site training and support, as well as virtual training.

The SDM model was implemented in Saskatchewan in 2012 and promotes safety and well-being for children. The objectives of SDM are to support strong assessments that result in effective and equitable decision-making focused on reducing the likelihood of future maltreatment. The SDM tools are internationally recognized and have been implemented worldwide.

"Our community of practice service model is guided by Elders and Knowledge Keepers. Our staff work collaboratively with our community service providers to prioritize areas for research, establish community and cultural standards of practice, and deliver training for workers who serve our children and families," SFNFCI Executive Director Tischa Stefanowski said. "We thank the Ministry of Social Services for continued support of the work we do together with child and family service providers."

SFNFCI's mission is to help build capacity within organizations serving children, youth and families based on First Nations values. The Institute is located on Treaty 6 Territory and is a Saskatoon-based non-profit organization formed in 2007 that was established to be a centre of excellence based on Indigenous values.

