Introducing The Dental Bar: Transforming the Dental Experience with a Hidden Speakeasy
The Dental Bar is revolutionizing the dental experience by offering a warm, welcoming, and luxurious atmosphere for patients.AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a response to what they see as the cold, clinical tradition of most dental offices, the Dental Bar is looking to set itself apart from their competition. To do so, they have outfitted their practice with modern and upscale decor that is capped with a unique finishing touch: a secret speakeasy hidden within their waiting room.
Upon arrival, patients are greeted by their staff and welcomed into an updated environment featuring contemporary decor and state-of-the-art technology. However, the biggest surprise for patients is the hidden speakeasy. Behind a concealed bookcase door lies an expansive dry bar, where patients can indulge in a variety of drink options, including coffee, seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages and spirits. With this stand-out feature, the founders of The Dental Bar aim to provide an unforgettable experience for their patients.
Dr. Lynn Doan, co-founder of The Dental Bar, expressed excitement about introducing this innovative experience to the Aurora community. “The mission is to change the way people feel about dental visits, making them something to look forward to.”
"We are not your typical dental practice," said Dr. Kha Nguyen, co-founder and Dr. Doan's husband. "We understand that visiting the dentist can be daunting. By incorporating the hidden speakeasy, we want to go above and beyond and offer patients a truly enjoyable experience.”
The Dental Bar provides a comprehensive range of services, from routine check-ups to cosmetic dentistry, all delivered by highly trained dental professionals. Personalized treatment suites with ceiling TVs are also available, allowing patients to watch their favorite shows during their appointments. The Dental Bar is now open and accepting new patients. To book an appointment and meet with their team, visit www.TheDentalBar.com.
About The Dental Bar:
Located in Aurora, CO, The Dental Bar is a privately owned dental practice dedicated to providing a warm, welcoming, and luxurious experience for patients. Alongside their wide range of dental services, The Dental Bar stands out with its hidden speakeasy, offering a unique and unforgettable dental visit.
