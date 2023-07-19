Register now for our July 17 workshop on auto and homeowners insurance issues

July 10, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Registration and the meeting agenda are now available for Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s July 17 workshop on the rising number of auto and homeowners insurance complaints.

The workshop, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. virtually on Zoom, will provide a public forum for representatives from the insurance industry, national and regional repair professionals, claim experts, and consumers to share their expertise and experiences. The workshop is scheduled to end at 1 p.m., but the Zoom meeting will stay live until every member of the public who wants to provide a comment has the opportunity to do so.

The meeting will also be streaming on twv.org and available to watch during, and after, the meeting.

The OIC is also accepting written comments instead of speaking during the meeting. You can share your story and experience, and help contribute to a solution, by contacting us through our online form. We’ll be taking comments until August 15, 2023.

The OIC has reported a historic volume of complaints since 2021. Our Consumer Advocacy Program received 467 complaints in April 2023, up from the historic average of 287 a month — a 63% increase.

The information and testimonies gathered during the July 17 workshop will help the OIC determine how to move forward in addressing the rising number of auto and homeowners insurance claim issues.