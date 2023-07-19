DNREC to Raffle Low Number Hunting License at State Fair

A 1913 low number Delaware resident “hunter’s license.” A three-digit license will be drawn for July 27 at the Delaware State Fair from the names of hunters who are automatically entered in a raffle by purchasing their 2023/2024 Delaware resident license at the DNREC Building at the fair. /Image: DNREC archives

Winner’s Name to be Drawn During the Fair on Governor’s Day July 27 at DNREC Building

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced the state’s first low number hunting license raffle and invites Delaware resident hunters to enter the raffle automatically when buying a 2023/2024 license at the DNREC Building at the Delaware State Fair, which opens tomorrow. Eligibility in the raffle is limited to Delaware resident hunters and to be included in the raffle, hunters must purchase their licenses at the fair from opening day July 20 until noon July 27.

Hunters buying their licenses at the fair during that time will have the chance for their name to be drawn for low license number 000232. To be entered in the raffle, hunters must be Delaware residents 16 years of age or older and must have completed a hunter education course if born after Jan. 1, 1967. The winner’s name for the opportunity to own Delaware hunting license 000232 will be drawn by Governor John Carney during the afternoon of July 27, Governor’s Day at the fair. Hunters are not required to be present for the low number license drawing.

The low number hunting license to be drawn for at the fair cannot be used for the 2023/2024 hunting season, but will be activated upon the winner’s buying a 2024/2025 Delaware hunting license when they become available next year. License number 000232 will remain valid for as long as the holder renews it, an annual requirement for retaining the low number Delaware resident hunting licenses.

Delaware hunting licenses numbered between 000001-001200 are available only to Delaware residents. In the past, low number hunting licenses – which generated great interest amongst Delaware hunters as do low number license plates for First State motorists and low number surf tags for anglers auctioned off each year by the DNREC Division of Parks and recreation – were drawn by lottery, but that tradition was discontinued during the previous decade. The state fair raffle for a low number license is expected to spark interest in reviving the low number license lottery, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Pat Emory said.

Throughout the fair’s run, the DNREC Recreational License Office will operate from the DNREC Building, selling both resident and non-resident hunting licenses, resident and non-resident fishing licenses, and Conservation Access Passes required for wildlife watching and other outdoor pursuits on DNREC’s wildlife areas. The office also will renew low number hunting licenses and trapping licenses that were purchased for previous seasons. For more information about Delaware resident hunting licenses, including license renewals, visit de.gov/huntinglicense or call the DNREC Recreational License Office at 302-739-9918.

