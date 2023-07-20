Explore New Summer Family Experiences at Blackfin Hotel & Marina and Sea Dell Motel in the Florida Keys

Hotels in the Florida Keys - Blackfin Resort & Marina and Sea Dell Motel

Discover endless family-friendly activities and create lasting memories at these premier vacation destinations in Marathon, Florida.

MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer break is finally here, and there's no better time to plan a family getaway to the idyllic Florida Keys. Blackfin Hotel & Marina and Sea Dell Motel, two premier vacation destinations in Marathon, Florida, invite families to unwind, explore, and create unforgettable memories this summer break.

Situated in the heart of the Florida Keys, Blackfin Hotel & Marina and Sea Dell Motel offer a range of activities that cater to families of diverse sizes. The properties provide a balance of tranquility and exploration opportunities, with a plethora of family-friendly activities, including fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, and eco-tours accessible due to their prime locations .

Blackfin Hotel & Marina, a beautiful waterfront property, provides guests with a serene atmosphere and picturesque views. Boasting 40 spacious rooms, an outdoor pool, and a private marina, Blackfin Hotel & Marina caters to every family's needs. The on-site marina makes it easy for guests to rent a boat or embark on a guided fishing excursion. Additionally, the hotel is just minutes away from popular attractions such as the Dolphin Research Center and the Turtle Hospital, where families can learn about local marine life and conservation efforts.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, Sea Dell Motel offers comfortable and affordable accommodations without compromising on location or quality. Just a short walk from the beautiful Sombrero Beach, Sea Dell Motel is a haven for beach-loving families. Each room is equipped with modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs and air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Summer break in the Florida Keys offers endless opportunities for families to bond and create lasting memories. Guests can explore the crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life on a snorkeling or scuba diving adventure at the Sombrero Reef, one of the most popular dive sites in the area. For a more leisurely aquatic experience, families can rent kayaks or paddle boards to explore the mangroves and backcountry waters teeming with wildlife.

Landlubbers can enjoy numerous onshore activities, such as visiting the historic Pigeon Key, where they can learn about the history of the Florida Keys and the Overseas Railroad. Families can also take a scenic bike ride along the Old Seven Mile Bridge, soaking in panoramic views of the surrounding islands and turquoise waters.

Blackfin Hotel & Marina and Sea Dell Motel stand out in Marathon, Florida, with their focused approach on guest satisfaction and dedication to creating memorable summer experiences. Their strategic positioning enables a wide array of family-friendly activities. Added to this, their friendly personnel and the diverse activity options enhance the guest experience, making these properties a noteworthy choice for families

For more information, please visit https://www.blackfinresort.com/ and https://www.seadellmotel.com/ and discover the perfect family getaway in the heart of the Florida Keys.