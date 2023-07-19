Light Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 1.19 Billion by 2030 at 5.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Light Therapy Market Information By Product, By Application, By Light Type and By End-User, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030,” the market Size was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 0.84 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.19 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). .

Market Scope:

An artificial light source or a comparable kind of light is used in light treatment, sometimes referred to as phototherapy or heliotherapy, to cure a variety of diseases. Major depressive disorders, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and other skin problems including acne vulgaris, psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema are all regularly treated with this medication. There are several forms of light treatment, such as blue light therapy, red light therapy, and white light therapy, each of which has certain advantages for the patient.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.19 billion CAGR 5.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application, Light Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of dermatological disorders Increasing the prevalence of psychological conditions, such as SAD, depression, and anxiety

Light Therapy Market Competitive Dynamics:

To diversify their product offerings and spur market expansion, the key industry participants in the light therapy space are making significant research and development investments. Additionally, market participants are putting into practice a variety of strategic measures to improve their worldwide footprint. These activities include the introduction of new products, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and partnerships with other businesses.

Competitors must provide reasonably priced solutions if they want to stay competitive in the crowded and expanding light therapy market. Producing locally to cut costs is one of the primary business strategies used by manufacturers in the sector.

Manufacturers are continuing to innovate and enhance their goods to fulfill consumer and healthcare demands. In recent years, the light therapy business has significantly benefited the medical area..

The Light Therapy market major player such as

Beurer (Germany)

Northern Light Technology (Canada)

BioPhotas (US)

Chal-Tec GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Lucimed SA (Belgium)

Lumie (UK)

Verilux (US)

Nature Bright (Taiwan)

Zepter International (Switzerland)

Light Therapy Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The market for light therapy is expanding as a result of improvements in medical technology and a rise in the number of people suffering from skin illnesses, mental disorders, and seasonal affective disorder. Clinical depression is a prevalent mental health disease that can manifest physically and is characterized by on-going sorrow and a loss of interest. Additionally, rising consumer awareness of the advantages of light therapy devices is anticipated to fuel market expansion, and the need for portable, wireless, and dose-regulated home devices is being fueled by this trend.

Market Restraints

The market might experience a slowdown in growth due to the possible adverse effects of light treatment, which include headaches, sleeplessness, and skin irritability. For instance, extended exposure to blue light can irritate the skin, disrupt sleep, and strain the eyes.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a modest impact on the light therapy market because of a number of circumstances, including stringent lockdowns, broken supply chains, and overworked hospitals, which resulted in decreased manufacturing and availability of light treatment devices. Additionally, the adoption of lockdowns, lower consumer spending, and individuals avoiding hospitals and clinics for non-essential reasons contributed to the decline in demand for these items. Consumer spending decreased as a result of the pandemic's economic downturn. However, the industry saw growth due to the expansion of e-commerce and online shopping, which boosted sales.

Light Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights

During the course of the study, it is anticipated that the growing usage of lightboxes for the treatment of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) would propel market segment growth. The dawn simulator parts, on the other hand, are easier to operate than lightboxes and are useful instruments for regulating the circadian cycle.

By application

Due to the increasing prevalence of psoriasis, which affects between 25–30% of individuals globally and can cause joint inflammation and arthritic symptoms, the market for psoriasis therapy is growing quickly.

By Type

Blue light therapy is anticipated to account for the majority of the market for light therapy due to the rising use of it for the treatment of skin cancer and sun damage. White light treatment is also helpful in easing depression and seasonal affective disorder symptoms, which is fueling the global market for light therapy. Additionally, red light therapy is expected to experience substantial growth since it is being used more frequently to treat arthritis and joint pain.

End-User Insights

The dermatology clinics industry, which is seeing a surge in the frequency of dermatological issues, is driving the global market for light therapy. The inexpensive and user-friendly nature of the equipment is another factor supporting the expansion of the light treatment business in the home care settings sector.

Light Therapy Market Regional Analysis:

The North American market for light therapy generated USD 0.34 billion in revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the research period. By capturing 43.20% of the market share for phototherapy equipment in 2021, the region led the industry. It is anticipated that the presence of a number of skin disorders, including vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, and acne, will aid North America in maintaining its dominance in the phototherapy equipment market.

The Asia-Pacific area, on the other hand, is anticipated to see the greatest growth rate of 5.55% throughout the projection period, mostly as a result of an increase in pre-term births and the number of persons with skin problems. The expansion can also be due to the increased use of light treatment equipment in healthcare facilities including clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes. The market is anticipated to keep expanding in the years to come, propelled by factors such as the rising incidence of sleep disorders and the use of light therapy devices to treat skin ailments including eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

The third-largest market share for light therapy in Europe was driven by the rise in skin illnesses, depression, seasonal affective disorder, and mood disorders. Additionally, the female population's growing desire for light treatments for aesthetic purposes is anticipated to drive market expansion. The highest market share in Europe was held by Germany, while the UK market grew at the fastest rate.

