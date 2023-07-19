Power Equipment Rental Market Size to Worth US$ 19.2 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rapidly Changing Technology and Industry Requirements to Boost Power Equipment Rental Market

With the constantly evolving power equipment demand across various end-use industries, due to the growing technological advancements, changing regulations, and market demands the demand for power equipment and its rental services witnessing growth.

As industries embrace new technologies and adopt innovative processes, their equipment requirements also change. Power equipment rental companies are staying abreast of these evolving needs and are investing in modern equipment models to meet the changing demands of industries. This adaptability positions rental companies as reliable partners in providing the latest equipment and technology solutions, driving the market growth.

Renting allows businesses to optimize their equipment utilization rates. Companies operating in renting businesses often provide maintenance, repair, and transportation services, ensuring that equipment is in optimal condition and readily available when needed. This improves operational efficiency and reduces downtime for businesses. Hence, the growing demand for power equipment and the benefits of renting it is paving the way for the power equipment rental market growth



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 19.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global power equipment rental market is projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR and reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market created an opportunity of US$ 77.7 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 to 2022

growing at a CAGR of between 2018 to 2022 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 25.3% in 2023

in 2023 Predominating market players include Aggreko plc, A-Plant, BlueLine Rental, Coates Hire Limited, Compact Power Equipment Rental, Cramo Group, and Herc Rentals Inc.

Construction and infrastructure under end users are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2033

between 2023 and 2033 North America and East Asia are expected to hold a market share of 25.3% and 24.3% respectively during the end of 2023

“Growing Oil & Gas and Construction Industry to Drive Power Equipment Rental Market Growth in Coming Years” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Aggreko plc

Coates Hire Limited

Cramo Group

Herc Rentals Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals Inc.

Market Growth Stratagems

Staying up to date with the latest technology trends in the power equipment sector is something the key players are focusing on for sustained growth. Rental companies are also investing in modern, technologically advanced equipment that offers improved performance, fuel efficiency, and safety features. Integrating telematics and IoT capabilities into the equipment fleet to enhance operational efficiency and enable better equipment management is one of the major factors that companies are focusing on.

Major players are also emphasizing providing exceptional customer service and a seamless rental experience in order to differentiate themselves from their competitors. This includes offering user-friendly online platforms for equipment reservations, transparent pricing structures, timely equipment delivery and pick-up, and efficient customer support throughout the rental process.

Segmentation of Power Equipment Rental Industry Research Report

By Type: Power Drills Power Saws Power Sanders Power Grinders Power Lawnmowers Power Generators Power Welders Power Air Compressors Power Pressure Washers Power Chainsaws Others

By Rental Type: Period Rental Rent to Own On-Demand Rental

By End User: Construction & Infrastructure Manufacturing & Industrial Oil and Gas, Mining, & Energy Landscaping & Outdoor Maintenance Agriculture & Farming Transportation & Logistics Home Improvement & DIY Municipal & Government Projects Telecommunications & Network Infrastructure Utilities & Power Generation Others

By Sales Channel: Rental Center (Stores) Online Rentals

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the power equipment rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (power drills, power saws, power sanders, power grinders, power lawnmowers, power generators, power welders, power air compressors, power pressure washers, power chainsaws, others), end user (construction & infrastructure, manufacturing & industrial, oil & gas, mining, & energy, landscaping & outdoor maintenance, agriculture & farming, transportation & logistics, home improvement & DIY, municipal & government projects, telecommunications and network infrastructure, utilities & power generation, others), rental type (period rental, rent to own, on-demand rental), sales channel (rental center (stores), online rentals) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

