3rd Annual JAR of Hope Golf Outing hosted by Alliance Health System returns to Trump National Golf Club

Six Locations in New Jersey

Alliance Orthopedics

JAR of Hope Invitational Golf Outing 2023

Alliance Health System and JAR of Hope foundation host the 3rd annual invitational golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck on September 13, 2023.

COLTS NECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Health System (AHS) is excited to once again partner with JAR of Hope foundation to host their 3rd annual invitational golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck on September 13, 2023. This highly anticipated event promises to be an extraordinary day of camaraderie, compassion, and charitable giving amongst some of Central Jersey’s leading business organizations.

AHS partnered with the JAR of Hope charity for this event last year to help raise over $200,000 in the fight against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). With noteworthy sponsors including Bank of Montreal, Ferrari of Central NJ and Bentley Edison, the 2022 invitational golf outing helped fund ground-breaking research on several new therapies aimed at increasing the quality of life and life expectancy of those living with DMD.

Nick Bufano, CEO of Alliance Health System and Alliance Orthopedics expresses his excitement to host the golf outing.

“AHS is honored to continue our partnership with JAR of Hope on this charitable event. At Alliance Orthopedics, we are committed to treating Jamesy Raffone and other children affected by DMD. Our mission is to provide the family and children affected by this disease the resources they need to continue to live the life they deserve, and help them be better everyday!”

The 3rd Annual Invitational Golf Outing welcomes golfers of all skill levels, philanthropists, and corporations to join forces for this impactful cause, with this year’s winning foursome receiving a grand prize of $13,000. Furthermore, the prize pool for this year’s highly anticipated 50/50 Helicopter Ball Drop over Trump National’s one of a kind 19th hole has already exceeded $25,000!

Hosted on Trump National’s magnificent par 72 championship golf course, the JAR of Hope Invitational is set to provide an exceptional formal and family friendly experience. Individuals and businesses interested in participating as players, sponsors, or donors are encouraged to visit the event website for further details regarding registration, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to contribute.

Alliance Health System and Alliance Orthopedics are committed to delivering exceptional patient care and making a positive impact in the communities they serve. The organizations’ continued work with JAR of Hope demonstrates their unwavering dedication to helping individuals of all ages and abilities, get BETTER EVERYDAY.

