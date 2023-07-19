Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,203 in the last 365 days.

US310/WY789 pavement improvement project starts this week near Deaver

A $4.16 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin late this week between Deaver and the Wyoming-Montana state line on US310/WY789.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the 7.5-mile project.

"The contractor will be on site this week, with the plan to begin stripping topsoil on the shoulders, with the possibility of starting asphalt milling operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. "Once milling begins, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes."

The pavement improvement project begins near Deaver (milepost 249.49) and runs through Frannie and to the Wyoming-Montana state line (milepost 257.00).

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Mountain Construction Co., on Nov. 17, 2022. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2023.

Project scope includes a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay and a chip seal finish. Pavement milling is expected to take about two weeks to complete, with another two weeks of paving. Chip sealing will last about a week.

"Please slow down through the work zone, and watch for workers," Erz said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3439.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.  

You just read:

US310/WY789 pavement improvement project starts this week near Deaver

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more