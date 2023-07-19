US310/WY789 pavement improvement project starts this week near Deaver

A $4.16 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin late this week between Deaver and the Wyoming-Montana state line on US310/WY789.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the 7.5-mile project.

"The contractor will be on site this week, with the plan to begin stripping topsoil on the shoulders, with the possibility of starting asphalt milling operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. "Once milling begins, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes."

The pavement improvement project begins near Deaver (milepost 249.49) and runs through Frannie and to the Wyoming-Montana state line (milepost 257.00).

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Mountain Construction Co., on Nov. 17, 2022. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2023.

Project scope includes a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay and a chip seal finish. Pavement milling is expected to take about two weeks to complete, with another two weeks of paving. Chip sealing will last about a week.

"Please slow down through the work zone, and watch for workers," Erz said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3439.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.