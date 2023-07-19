Submit Release
With EU support, Ukrainian civil society launches new project to monitor recovery spending

On 17 July, the Centre for Economic Strategy, the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting and the Technologies of Progress launched the project ‘The Recovery Spending Watchdog’ in Ukraine, funded by the European Union.

The project aims to establish an impartial and government-independent monitoring system for tracking the allocation of budgetary and donor funds towards reconstruction efforts. This entails a comprehensive analysis of expenditures and the active engagement of the public in overseeing the recovery process.

The project will develop an innovative online platform ‘Big Recovery Portal’, which will serve as a centralised hub for a publicly accessible database with an open source information of ongoing recovery projects, led by governmental bodies, communities, donors, or philanthropic organisations. The portal will also analyse the priority and expediency of the projects, their risks and possible defects.

The project will help state structures to promptly identify emerging problems. To facilitate this process, the Big Recovery Portal will be interconnected with platforms such as the Prozzoro e-procurement system, a comprehensive database of damaged objects (damaged.in.ua) and many other open data sources.

