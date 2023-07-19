Vocational Education Programme in Azerbaijan presents its results: over 70% graduates receive job offer 

On 18 July, the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan held the final conference on the ‘Dual Vocational Education Programme’, organised as part of the EU-funded ‘VET for the Future’ initiative.

The dual degree programme implies that students continue their studies at VET institutions and gain practical work experience in a private company in accordance with the speciality they have obtained.

The event brought together over 40 private companies, the graduates and the mentors of the dual programme, the management staff of the vocational education and training institutions, and official representatives.

According to the UNDP, 573 students from Baku, Ganja, Jalilabad, Lankaran, and Sheki cities participated in this programme with the support of the project. Over 70% of the graduates received official job offers from the companies where they’ve completed their practice time.

