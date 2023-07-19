Community Boss + OpenVia Integrate For The Best Community Access Control

Community Boss with OpenVia now offers a cost-effective technology solution that lets communities control access to parking areas, entrances, & amenity spaces.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Boss has partnered with OpenVia to offer a cost-effective technology solution that lets communities control access to parking areas, entrances, and amenity spaces with custom time increments.

Community Boss, a leading software solution for community management, and Open-Via, a pioneer in access control technology, are proud to announce their integration partnership.

Together, Community Boss and OpenVia allow communities to easily control access to main building entrances, gates, garage doors, elevators, and shared amenity spaces. Now apartment, condo, & HOA communities can modernize their access control systems without the costly hardware upgrades, and give residents the convenience they want.

While many new buildings have modern access control solutions, those that are more than five years old often lack the newer hardware needed for updates. OpenVia’s technology works independently so retrofitting is easy with any hardware, including popular options like DoorKing and Linear. Communities can also retain their current key fobs and continue using their existing PIN numbers on older hardware.

Key Benefits of the Community Boss and Open-Via Integration:

1. Seamless access control without the heavy cost: Communities can now simply pair their existing hardware with OpenVia technology, rather than a costly replacement. An easy, one-time installation (often done by on-site maintenance) instantly turns older access systems into a modern solution. Then, Community Boss software allows for permit-based access control via on-demand pin codes or soft-button.

2. A smartphone-centric experience: The number of US adult mobile phone users will reach 253.3 million in 2023, according to research by Insider Intelligence. Community Boss + OpenVia gives residents the convenient mobile experience they’ve come to expect. Residents can register passes and permits and receive an access code on their smartphones, allowing managers to phase out physical key fobs.

3. Simplified amenity reservations: Residents can now leverage Community Boss’ cutting-edge reservation system, Amenity Boss, to streamline the booking process for amenities such as clubhouses, gyms, and pools. Residents can conveniently reserve and manage their amenity bookings through the web-based platform, enhancing operational efficiency and resident satisfaction.

4. Efficient parking management: One of the standout features is sophisticated, time-based permitting. With Community Boss + OpenVia, users can gain approved parking access through their smartphone, even with older gate systems. The software keeps space usage fair and gives users access only during permitted times.

​​The integration of Community Boss and Open-Via brings together two industry-leading platforms to deliver a powerful, holistic solution for community administrators and residents alike.

"Steep hardware and installation costs prohibit many older garden-style communities from implementing new smart technology,” said Joel DuChesne, Co-founder at Community Boss.

“We're excited to team up with OpenVia to provide affordable, permit-based access control for both parking and amenities. Together, we can help these communities modernize their buildings and shared space access with minimal investment.”

With OpenVia's state-of-the-art access control capabilities and Community Boss’ robust permitting software, the partnership better meets the needs of communities with older access control systems.

"We're very excited to integrate with Community Boss,” said Patrick Campbell, CEO at OpenVia. “Through our newly-formed integration, we believe Community Boss can increase the number and variety of properties it serves by offering a solution for traditional access control and intercom systems that otherwise couldn't be addressed with their platform.

Given the natural overlap of some aspects of each of our products, we believe this is just the first step in a more deep and seamless integration between our two product lines.”

To learn more about the Community Boss and OpenVia collaboration, please visit their websites at communityboss.com and openvia.co/industries/multifamily.

About Community Boss

Community Boss is a leading provider of community management software, offering innovative solutions for parking access control, amenity booking, and detailed, interactive community mapping. With a focus on user-friendly experiences, Community Boss empowers communities to streamline operations, enforce rules, and improve resident living.

About OpenVia

OpenVia is a pioneer in access control technology for building entrances, amenity spaces, and garages. With a commitment to seamless integration and intuitive interfaces, OpenVia enables communities to upgrade their access control systems without costly hardware investments.