Canada’s renowned Marine Institute joins global endeavour to map entire ocean floor

London, 19 July 2023 – The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has announced a new partnership with the Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Fisheries and Marine Institute – a leading centre of excellence for marine research and education.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO to inspire the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030 and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map – it is also a formally endorsed Decade Action of the UN Ocean Decade. GEBCO is a joint programme of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

Memorial University is among Canada’s top research universities, with over 40 per cent of its research being ocean-focused. The university is a partner of the Ocean Frontier Institute - a collaborative research initiative bringing together researchers to tackle complex ocean challenges; and a member of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster – an industry-led cooperation accelerating the development of globally-relevant ocean solutions.

The Marine Institute is Canada’s most comprehensive centre for education, training, applied research and industrial support for the ocean industries, with studies available in the School of Fisheries; the School of Maritime Studies; and the School of Ocean Technology. The institute – which was established in 1964 and joined the university in 1992 – also boasts ‘The Launch’, the Institute’s new state-of-the-art marine living lab that offers a safe, reliable, near-Arctic environment to test new technology, train in harsh conditions and explore the next advancements in ocean research.

“The Marine Institute’s world-class expertise and research capabilities will greatly support our mission here at Seabed 2030,” commented Project Director Jamie McMichael-Phillips. “We look forward to working collaboratively with colleagues at the Marine Institute towards a more comprehensive understanding of the ocean floor, in order to ensure its sustainable use and management.”

Dr Paul Brett, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute) and IOC appointed member of GEBCO said, “We are delighted to partner with Seabed 2030 in this groundbreaking initiative. Our institution has long been dedicated to advancing marine science and technology, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a sustainable ocean through knowledge and innovation.”

Sarah Walsh, Geomatic Specialist, with the Marine Institute’s Centre for Applied Ocean Technology, and Marine Institute graduate will lead the Institute’s work.

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 project is included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid.

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO. The Seabed 2030 Project, launched at the United Nations Ocean Conference in 2017 by Chairman Sasakawa of The Nippon Foundation, coordinates and oversees the sourcing and compilation of bathymetric data from different parts of the world’s ocean through its five centres into the freely-available GEBCO Grid. Four Regional Centres cover the Southern Ocean, the Arctic and North Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and the South and West Pacific Ocean. These feed data products into the Global Data Centre. The IHO Data Center for Digital Bathymetry (DCDB) serves as the long-term archive for Seabed 2030.

The Fisheries and Marine Institute was established in 1964 as the College of Fisheries, Navigation, Marine Engineering and Electronics. It became affiliated with Memorial University in 1992 and since then has continued to grow as a world-leading centre of marine technology and education. The Marine Institute provides more than 30 industry-driven programs ranging from technical certificates to PhDs. The Institute also runs a variety of short courses and industrial response programs.

Find out more about the Marine Institute.