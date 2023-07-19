A Beacon of Hope for Women on a Journey of Resilience and Faith
Personal Narratives and Ancient Wisdom, Inspiring Readers to Rediscover Their Connection with GodFRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sybil Kolbert invites readers on a powerful journey of self-discovery, healing, and restoration with her new book, "Finding Home: Embracing God’s Promises and Rebuilding Your Life." In this captivating work, Kolbert intertwines her personal narrative with the timeless tale of Nehemiah and the rebuilding of Jerusalem, drawing remarkable parallels between the ancient Israelites' journey and the challenges individuals face in their own lives.
"Finding Home" serves as a lifeline of understanding and hope for women who have felt unseen and misunderstood. Kolbert shares her own stories of triumph over crisis, struggle, trauma, and hardship, resonating deeply with readers seeking to rebuild their lives. With empathy and insight, the author illuminates the path forward, offering a tangible roadmap for navigating the rebuilding process.
In this book, Kolbert gracefully blends personal narrative and biblical wisdom, emphasizing themes of resilience, faith, and purpose. By uncovering the profound lessons embedded within the scriptures, she guides readers to rediscover the heart of God and find reassurance that they are seen, cherished, and guided throughout their unique rebuilding journeys.
"Finding Home" appeals to a diverse audience, particularly women who have experienced difficulties and trauma. The author's empathetic approach and relatable experiences provide understanding and hope to those in search of healing and restoration. Additionally, the book resonates with individuals seeking a connection between biblical wisdom and their own modern-day challenges, offering a renewed sense of faith and purpose.
Sybil Kolbert is a seasoned author, speaker, and coach with a passion for equipping individuals to rebuild their lives, faith, and community after challenging seasons. Having weathered her own storms, Kolbert believes that the opportunity for rebuilding always emerges on the other side of crises. She is the author of three Bible studies, including "He Is: Discovering God through the Psalms" and "A Place at the Table: A Study of the Parables of Jesus," as well as the Advent devotional, "Unwrapping the Presence of God." Sybil also facilitates trauma programming for survivors of human trafficking.
"Finding Home: Embracing God’s Promises and Rebuilding Your Life" is published by Head & Heart Press and is available now. For further information or interview requests with Sybil Kolbert, please contact:
Sybil Kolbert
(559) 441-3128
sybil@sybilkolbert.com
This book is available immediately via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C96FK7JC) starting at $3.95
Berlyn Komar-Kocic
Planted Marketing
+1 785-408-2453
email us here