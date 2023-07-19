Alexander’s Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its second quarter earnings release on Monday, July 31, 2023, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.



Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 2738876. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has five properties in the New York City metropolitan area.

