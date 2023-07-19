Schuylkill Navy and Olympic Partner Toyota Mark 1 Year to Paris Olympics and Key Schuylkill River Developments
The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, the governing body for Boathouse Row and rowing in the Philadelphia region, will acknowledge the work of its high performance athletes as they look to the Olympic Games in Paris one year from now.
Boathouse Row was dredged in 2022. The west bank of the Schuylkill where adaptive rowers launch was dredged earlier this spring, and the racecourse dredging began July 15.
Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association and supporter of The Schuylkill Navy.
Tri-State Toyota Dealers Sponsor Philadelphia Region’s Elite Rowers and Provide Support for Continued River Infrastructure Improvements
“We are so proud of the athletes racing and training in Philadelphia. It is fitting that Philadelphia – the birthplace of American rowing – continues its historic tradition of helping athletes aspire to the pinnacle of the sport – to represent the USA in international competition,” said Bonnie Mueller, Schuylkill Navy Commodore.
As part of the Schuylkill Navy’s long-term partnership through the Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Toyota – the Official Mobility Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Games – directly supports the many regattas of the Schuylkill Navy Racing Series as well as the Schuylkill Navy High Performance Collaborative, composed of high-performance coaches and athletes and open to all Schuylkill Navy members.
“Our local Toyota Dealers Association is comprised of the 25 local Toyota Dealers living and working in Greater Philadelphia, and we deeply value assisting the Schuylkill Navy with the Series and in their overall efforts of preservation/conservation of the Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row – one of the most-iconic and important historical landmarks in our region”, said the President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, Paul Muller.
“The breadth of Toyota’s support and that of all our partners helps us continue to improve all events at our historic venue as well as providing a significant resource to our Olympic aspirants. We are gratified that crucial resources have shown up for critical needs – the dredging of the river, the relighting of Boathouse Row. This support for the rowing community and all river users is so important,” Mueller added.
“As we all prepare for the Paris Games beginning just one year from now in July 2024, Toyota is excited to continue our relationship with the Schuylkill Navy and support of their High Performance Collaborative team,” said Paul Muller. “Helping student athletes as well as elite athletes and local Olympic-hopefuls pursue their dreams – all while expanding development and access to rowing talent at every level – is a core part of our local support of the Olympic & Paralympic movements,” Muller added.
“Since 1858, the Schuylkill Navy has continuously hosted more than 600 events in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic Fairmount Park. As we know, the city’s ability to continue to host iconic, mega-events is largely dependent on hosts’ abilities to attract and retain generous partners who share their vision and see value in what they do. Together, with our city partners and amazing volunteers from our clubs on Boathouse Row and upriver, Toyota is helping to ensure we can continue our mission to promote amateurism on the Schuylkill and support our members’ collective needs.”
“The support of the rowing community here in Greater Philadelphia and ongoing commitment to the Schuylkill Navy is one of The Tri-State Toyota Dealers’ most important and meaningful partnerships,” said Paul Muller.
A ten-year effort to ensure the preservation of Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row and the Schuylkill River course as a venue for all river users is reaching its successful conclusion. Boathouse Row was dredged in 2022. The area on the west bank of the Schuylkill where adaptive rowers launch was dredged earlier this spring, and the racecourse dredging began July 15.
Details about the river projects and the path to the Paris Olympic Games will be shared at the press conference on Friday, July 21 at 12:00 pm at the rowing dock located at the historic East Park Canoe House at 2400 Kelly Drive, Philadelphia, PA, 19129
Sophia Luwis, Gold Medalist for Team USA in the recent World Cup III in Switzerland, will appear at the special event to discuss her journey as an elite athlete, including her training on the Schuylkill River and her comeback from a devastating accident in 2022. Sophia is an amazing example of the courage and persistence that underlies the perseverance of Olympic aspirants in this sport.
On Saturday, over 2000 athletes will gather on the Schuylkill for sprint racing from 8:30 – 5:30 pm during the Schuylkill Navy’s Philadelphia Youth Regatta. Media, press, and spectators are invited to attend the free event and speak to athletes and race officials at this final event of the Schuylkill Navy Series presented by Toyota.
ABOUT THE SCHUYKILL NAVY SERIES PRESENTED BY TOYOTA: The Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota is composed of five sporting events in Philadelphia, hosted by the Schuylkill Navy at its iconic River venues. Powered by the work of hundreds of volunteers and donations by generous sponsors led by Toyota, these events are free to spectators and open to a diverse range of athletes in the City, region and beyond. Proceeds fund the work of the Schuylkill Navy in promoting access to rowing and paddling, stewardship of the River and Fairmount Park, youth development, and our athletes who compete nationally and internationally. The historic and iconic events comprising the Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota are:
• The Stotesbury Cup Regatta - Philadelphia's largest sprint regatta and largest youth regatta in the world – May 17-18, 2024
• The Schuylkill Navy Regatta - the Nation's oldest regatta – June 15, 2024
• The Independence Day Regatta - the Nation's oldest and largest summer regatta – July 5-7, 2023
• The Philadelphia Youth Regatta - the Nation's largest one-day regatta – July 22, 2023
• The Schuylkill Navy Run - the Nation's oldest cross-country race, hosted annually on Thanksgiving Day in Fairmount Park.
