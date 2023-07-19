Radian Arc and brandXchange Join Forces to Offer AI Platform for Telcos
Radian Arc, a leading provider of advanced GPU Edge platforms, and brandXchange announce partnership in delivering an AI service tailored for telcosLONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Radian Arc, a leading provider of advanced GPU Edge platforms, and brandXchange, an industry-leading provider of enterprise AI and Web3 solutions, are pleased to announce their partnership in delivering an AI service tailored for telecommunication companies (Telcos).
The launch of this service follows Radian Arc’s strategic investment in brandXchange as announced on February 23, 2023, and will exclusively be deployed across Radian Arc’s global Telco client base which currently represents over 50 Telcos and an aggregate subscriber base of over 2.5 billion.
Leveraging the power of Radian Arc's AMD-based GPU Edge technology, this AI platform will revolutionize the Telco industry by providing the Telco and its business customers with access to AI and Machine Learning as a service whilst ensuring the security, privacy and sovereignty of their data at all times.
Telcos have long been at the forefront of digital transformation, driving innovation to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive business growth. By combining Radian Arc's GPU Edge expertise with brandXchange’s AI solutions, this service aims to address key challenges faced by the Telco’s business customers and unlock new opportunities for growth.
The AI platform is delivered on Radian Arc's groundbreaking AMD-based, GPU Edge technology, which enables Telcos to deploy advanced AI capabilities directly at the edge of their networks. This distributed computing approach empowers Telcos to process data in real-time, reducing latency and improving responsiveness.
Through this real-time platform offering, a Telco can enable a business of any size to improve its predictive forecasting, decision-making and customer service operations and accelerate business growth and profitability through powerful sales, marketing and anti-churn algorithms.
This platform represents a significant new revenue stream for Telcos and a clear competitive advantage for its subscribing business customers.
"We are excited about our investment and partnership with brandXchange and the opportunity to bring our advanced AI capabilities to the telecommunications industry," said David Cook, CEO at Radian Arc. "By leveraging Radian Arc's AMD-based GPU Edge technology, Telcos can now harness the power of AI at the network edge, enabling them to provide real-time data processing and unlocking new possibilities for enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiency."
Andy Hall, CEO of brandXchange, added, "We are committed to empowering Telcos and their clients. Our collaboration with Radian Arc allows us to deliver an AI platform that addresses critical industry challenges at scale. By combining our expertise, we can provide Telcos and their business customers with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era."
Ends
For more information, please contact Rebecca Douglas at brandXchange on becca@brandxchange.agency
About brandXchange - www.brandxchange.agency
brandXchange’s AI service offers powerful machine-learning capabilities through an intuitive platform that aids decision-making across different business levels and sectors. Catering to SMB’s and large enterprises alike, the solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide insightful predictions, aiding industries from the wellness sector to financial institutions. Leveraging the power of GPU Edge, its platform makes complex AI technologies accessible to all users, facilitating the creation of accurate predictive models and providing extensive ML/AI expertise and consultancy. Serving a global clientele, brandXchange enables businesses to harness the power of AI and machine learning, transforming operations and driving growth and profitability.
About Radian Arc - www.radianarc.io
Radian Arc provides an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform for running cloud gaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications inside telecommunication carrier networks. Our teams across the USA, Australia, Central Europe, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan offer telecom operators a GPU-based edge computing platform without the need for capital expenditure, facilitating low latency and improved economics for value-added services and the monetization of 5G investments. Given the combined power and efficiency of 5G and GPU edge, Radian Arc delivers a high-quality content and cloud-gaming experience to consumers at a lower cost to telecom operators.
Rebecca Douglas
brandxchange
+44 7342 075843
becca@brandxchange.agency