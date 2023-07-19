EMU Graduate and Valfsan Factory Director Erkan Korkmaz Gave a Seminar at EMU Department of Industrial Engineering

The 11th International Career Days, organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Communication and Career Research Office (EMU-MIKA) in collaboration with faculties and schools, continued with an event held at the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Industrial Engineering. During the event, Erkan Korkmaz, a graduate of the Department of Industrial Engineering during the 1999-2000 Academic Year and the Factory Director of Valfsan, a global valve manufacturer, gave a seminar titled "Industry 4.0, Digitalisation, and Automation Applications." The interactive seminar, held at the auditorium of the Department of Industrial Engineering, attracted great interest from students.

During the seminar, EMU graduate and Valfsan Factory Director Erkan Korkmaz shared the ongoing work of Valfsan in the field of Industry 4.0, digitalization, and automation applications with the students. Through footage from the factory, Korkmaz provided visual examples to the students and discussed the latest developments worldwide, offering advice on market expectations for graduates and job opportunities. Korkmaz also shared his own career journey as an EMU graduate. Throughout the seminar, students had the opportunity to ask Korkmaz questions about the business world.

Following the highly productive seminar, Erkan Korkmaz was presented with a plaque of appreciation by Prof. Dr. Gökhan İzbırak, academic staff member of EMU Department of Industrial Engineering.