TOLES Examination Held at EMU the Oldest and Most Experienced Test Center

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) held the “Test of Legal English Skills” (TOLES) examination. EMU is the most experienced TOLES exam center across the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Total of 24 candidates took the exam which was held face-to-face at L308 amphitheater in EMU Faculty of Law building.

Within the collaborations of EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School, EMU Faculty of Law and EMU-CEC (Continuing Education Center), TOLES exam that has been administered since 2012 offers candidates job opportunities both inland and abroad. Lawyers and interpreters from TRNC and Turkey take the exam. According to the information gathered from EMU Faculty of Law – TOLES Coordinator Peril S. Emiroğluları, the online preparation courses commenced on 16 May. Candidates received a 16-hour preparation course (4-days a week) where they focused on exam strategies and worked on previous TOLES exam papers within the scope of the exam preparation process.

Emre Acıkabak

What were the benefits of the TOLES training you received within the framework of the EMU Law Faculty program?

As you know, Cyprus is a touristic country and I am thinking of working as a lawyer in Cyprus. Most of my clients do not know Turkish. Therefore, since English is a more global language, the TOLES program works very well when doing professional activities in the jurisdiction.

Could you explain your reason for taking the UK TOLES exam, along with your future plans?

The reason why I took the TOLES exam was actually to take my English to a higher level and combine it with a professional dimension. At the same time, I aimed to follow cases not only from Cyprus but also from abroad or to expand my range by preparing contracts online. I would very much like to combine my knowledge in the field of Maritime Law with TOLES and work with a wide range of international companies.

What would you like to say to your fellow law program students as a TOLES program graduate?

People are intimidated by TOLES exam and they think that it may be difficult or they cannot do it. On contrary, with a basic level of English, you can enter TOLES and pass classes easily. It doesn’t require an advanced level English anyway. In this respect, I think that TOLES can be a good addition to their resumes and internship opportunities. The TOLES certificate is also a document that draws attention in LinkedIn profiles.

Ceren Koçer

What were the benefits of the TOLES training you received within the framework of the EMU Law Faculty program?

It paved the way for me to better understand and interpret international legal legislation. It enabled me to understand and read the legal terminology and expressions in the world, to see the rules of universal law and the legal foundations in international relations. Knowing the English legal language in order to understand the balances and political conjuncture in the world makes one’s job much easier and takes me one step ahead of those with the same qualifications.

Could you explain your reason for taking the UK TOLES exam, along with your future plans?

Now we can say that the world has become a village and the mother tongue of this world is English. Therefore, I want to continue my legal education and take social roles related to law and justice. For me, the most fundamental problem that humanity is experiencing in the world right now is social injustice, and I need to know the universal law and language well in order to correct it.

What would you like to say to your fellow law program students as a TOLES program graduate?

I am very happy to wander around the world of law with confidence and to better interpret the texts I read. I think everyone who wants to progress in this field should join the TOLES program for comfort and self-confidence. To participate in this program, of course, you need to be above a certain level of English because we take academic English. TOLES program means Legal English. Therefore, I think that by improving ourselves, we can become more useful individuals for our country and the world we live in. Nobody should be afraid. It’s very easy. It is a program that brings success only with regular practice.

Kayrahan Hekimoğlu

What were the benefits of the TOLES training you received within the framework of the EMU Law Faculty program?

TOLES training has been helpful, especially in understanding English legal texts and reading English judicial decisions. TOLES is a program that is very helpful in evaluating and analyzing these texts.

Could you explain your reason for taking the UK TOLES exam, along with your future plans?

In fact, the dream of every law school student is to become a prosecutor or judge. I wanted to focus more on the field of law and since I want to do my profession on the basis of international companies, I decided to join the TOLES program, thinking why not improve my English in terms of legal English.

What would you like to say to your fellow law program students as a TOLES program graduate?

I think the TOLES program is very important especially for students who have a certain level of English and who want to focus on the field of law because the TOLES program is really important in order to make certain correspondence in this legal field, to read the texts or to keep the relationship between us and our clients alive and to reflect this relationship to the global meaning. I suggest individuals who are interested in the field to take this course. But there is one thing they should know for sure, that their English level needs to be at a certain level. Otherwise, I can guarantee that the course will be difficult for them.