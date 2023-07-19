Turn Lane Project to Begin East of Humboldt at S.D. Highway 38 and 459th Avenue Intersection

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Contact:

Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Monday, July 24, 2023, work will begin to widen the road east of Humboldt at the intersection of S.D. Highway 38 and 459th Avenue. The project will add east and westbound turn lanes at the Highway 38 and 459th Avenue intersection.

The intersection will remain open during project construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

This intersection work is part of a construction project to add turn lanes to state highways in eastern South Dakota this summer near the communities of Mitchell, Howard, Humboldt, and Hartford. The prime contractor for this $5 million project is Prairie States Trucking of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall completion date for the multi-location turn lane project is Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-