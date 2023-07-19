"Did God Forget to Color Our Feet? Captivates Children and Inspires Unity, Love and Respect On and Off the Silver Screen
Delores S. Peters has crafted a masterpiece that both educates and inspires. The book's universal themes of unity, respect, and love make it a perfect candidate for an impactful film adaptation.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The powerful and uplifting story of "Did God Forget to Color Our Feet?" has captured the hearts of readers worldwide, and now its message of unity and love is set to transcend boundaries as it enters the realm of Hollywood. Award-winning author Delores S. Peters, along with co-author Daisy Grace Peters are bringing this extraordinary tale to the big screen, spreading its inspiring message to a global audience. Kew Media, a renowned entertainment company, proudly manages the film rights for this groundbreaking screenplay.
— B.A. Christenson
Through the imaginative voice of 7-year-old Daisy Grace, "Did God Forget to Color Our Feet?" takes readers on an enchanting journey that explores the beauty of diversity and the power of love. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the passionate cries for social and racial justice. Daisy Grace's innocent question sparks a transformative adventure, inviting readers of all ages to embrace unity, respect, and the celebration of shared humanity.
Illustrated with whimsical charm, the book introduces a delightful cast of characters that will tickle the imagination and warm the hearts of children and adults alike. From Footerflies to Footunicorns and Footangels, the vibrant illustrations challenge conventional notions of beauty and inspire a new appreciation for the uniqueness that exists in every individual. "Did God Forget to Color Our Feet?" encourages readers to pause, reflect, and recognize the interconnectedness of all races, fostering a spirit of mutual respect.
Delores and Daisy Grace Peters are not only storytellers but also champions of education and creativity. Delores actively contributes to her local school community, seeking solutions to enhance student engagement, while Daisy Grace, a gifted and talented 3rd grader, loves math, science and sports. She indulges in artistic pursuits, fueling her passion for self-expression. Together, they aspire to establish the "Daisy and Dee Art and Literacy" program, providing underprivileged children with access to art supplies and nurturing their imaginations through the fusion of reading and artistic creation.
B.A. Christenson, Film Content Director at Kew Media, recognizes the profound impact of "Did God Forget to Color Our Feet?" and its potential as a captivating film adaptation. "Delores S. Peters has crafted a literary masterpiece that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. The book's universal themes of unity, diversity, and love make it a perfect candidate for an impactful film adaptation that can resonate with audiences worldwide."
As the screenplay for "Did God Forget to Color Our Feet?" finds its way to Hollywood, the story's poignant and timely message of unity, transcending racial boundaries, is primed to touch hearts and ignite conversations that promote a more inclusive and compassionate society.
