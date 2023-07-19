Welcome to FAMILY by Gerry Gibbs Thrasher People: Where Jazz Boundaries Are Redefined and a Musical Family is Born
Releasing on all platforms 7/28/23CRANSTON, RI, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whaling City Sound proudly presents FAMILY, a two-disc recording that unveils a remarkable musical journey filled with unexpected twists and the emergence of a talented yet unknown cast of musicians. With their groundbreaking approach, this ensemble pushes the boundaries of jazz, igniting curiosity among music enthusiasts worldwide.
Amidst the challenging backdrop of the pandemic, Gerry Gibbs and his wife embarked on an inspiring journey across America, covering 15,000 miles and recording in various locations. Their intention was to capture the essence of their musical vision, collaborating with esteemed artists such as Chick Corea, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, Patrice Rushen, Larry Goldings, Geoff Keezer, and Buster Williams. However, destiny had other plans.
In Texas, Gerry Gibbs discovered a group of exceptional local musicians whose undeniable chemistry and talent caught his attention. The Thrasher People family was born, complete with the addition of saxophonist/keyboardist Eric Hargett, saxophonist Jerry Espinoza, bassist James Suter, and guitarist Tommy Howard. This instrumental ensemble took an unexpected turn when vocalist Michelle Gaibay Carey joined the band, elevating their musical synergy to new heights.
FAMILY showcases Gerry Gibbs Thrasher People's extraordinary versatility and talent, featuring timeless classics like "Song for My Father" and fresh interpretations of hits such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Immerse yourself in infectious grooves with tracks like "Cold Duck Time" and experience soul-stirring moments in "Living for the City/Overjoyed." Let the melodic masterpiece "The Caribbean Song" transport you to a sun-soaked paradise, while the captivating fusion of "Road Trip" fuels your wanderlust. With seamless transitions from track to track, this double album envelops you in a vibrant musical landscape.
The bonds within the Thrasher People family grew stronger, transcending the stage and establishing a true sense of kinship. Captivated by this newfound synergy, record label owner Neal Weiss wholeheartedly embraced Gerry Gibbs' vision and provided unwavering support to record the band's 21 remarkable songs. The result is Gerry's thirteenth album for the label, an immersive experience that combines the power of jazz with visual artistry, featuring video content and a dynamic live performance captured on record.
FAMILY is a testament to the power of unity, creativity, and the joy of making music together. Each note in this album carries the love and passion poured into its creation. Join Gerry Gibbs Thrasher People on social media, witness their electrifying performances at festivals and clubs, and become an integral part of this remarkable musical journey.
