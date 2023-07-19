July’s Diverse International Conferences Welcome Over 10,000 Trade Visitors to Macao

MACAU, July 19 - Adhering to the development direction of further internationalisation and professionalism of Macao MICE industry, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has always widely explored international MICE projects to attract more overseas visitors to Macao and nurture the new develop pattern “industry+MICE”. In July, the MICE events held in Macao welcomed more than 10,000 trade visitors, among which about 3,000 of them were overseas trade visitors coming from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. In the first half of 2023, IPIM has brought upwards of 20,000 visitors into various communities in Macao for sightseeing and consumption, well leveraging the “multiplier effect” to benefit different industries involved.

In terms of professionalism, about 100 MICE events held in 2023 are related to the four key industries, comprising a number of conferences, exhibitions and academic seminars under the constantly-enriched themes of trade finance, science & technology, artificial intelligence, smart healthcare, integrated resorts, movie entertainment, among others.

“1+4” strategy enriching industrial layouts and attracting professional events to the city

Lately, the 2023 PwC CaTSH Partner Conference was held in Macao, attended by over 1,000 participants. During the conference, the participants shared professional information on auditing, advisory, consulting, corporate finance and legal services, among other areas. This is the fourth time that the host enterprise chose Macao to hold such event. In addition, a Malaysian healthcare enterprise held a conference with about 5,000 participants in Macao, during which participants were arranged to take guided tours in different communities.

According to the event organisers, the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, unique fusion of Chinese and Western cultures as well as the positioning of Macao as the China-PSCs platform, are all conducive to the development of modern financial industries such as bond market, green finance and wealth management. Moreover, featuring world-class and convenient trade MICE facilities, Macao is also well equipped with supporting facilities of leisure, entertainment and catering services, and has huge potential to interest more overseas trade visitors in holding MICE events in Macao.

Cross-industry collaboration to attract high-quality exhibitions to be held in Macao

To win the bid for more international or regional themed MICE events to be held in Macao, and facilitate the “quantitative and qualitative growth” of the MICE industry, IPIM has establish the “MICE Bidding and Support Team” in collaboration with five local MICE associations and six integrated tourism & leisure enterprises. Concerted efforts have been made to jointly launch the bidding plan and attract high-quality MICE events to be held in Macao with each sector’s competitive edge and customer network.