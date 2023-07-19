UM students and faculty members participate in exchange programme between Zhejiang, Hong Kong, and Macao to enhance knowledge of Chinese history and culture

MACAU, July 19 - The Choi Kai Yau College (CKYC) of the University of Macau (UM), Zhejiang University (ZJU) International Campus Residential College, and the Lap-Chee College of the University of Hong Kong jointly launched a two-week exchange programme. The exchange programme enabled students and faculty members from the three universities to carry out mutual visits. It aimed to enhance the participants’ knowledge of Chinese history and culture and promote understanding and exchange between young people in the three places.

Jenny Leung, college master of CKYC, said that the exchange programme provided valuable opportunities for students and faculty members from the three universities to exchange ideas and enabled young people in Macao to gain an in-depth understanding of the current development of the Yangtze River Delta region and the country, encouraging them to better integrate into the national development.

According to students and faculty members from ZJU, the visit to Macao allowed them to fully explore Macao’s rich history, its abundant tourism resouces, and the combination of Chinese and Western cultures. Un Sam I, a student of CKYC, said that through the exchange programme, she experienced a different university life to that of UM, made many friends, and learnt a lot.

The first phase of the exchange programme took place at ZJU’s International Campus. At the opening ceremony, CKYC and Zhejiang University International Campus Residential College signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education. Students and faculty members from the three universities attended a high table dinner and listened to talks by Tsui Lap-Chee, master of Zhejiang University International Campus Residential College; Ben Shenglin, dean of the International Business School of ZJU; and Xu Xiaofeng, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Chu Kochen Honors College of ZJU. In addition, students and faculty members visited the State Key Laboratory of Fluid Power and Mechatronic Systems at ZJU, the Zhejiang University Innovation Center of Yangtze River Delta, Jiaxing Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial Hall, Hangzhou West Lake, and Xitang Ancient Town. Through these activities, the participants experienced university life at Zhejiang University International Campus Residential College, the rich atmosphere of technological innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as the unique beauty of Jiangnan.

The second phase of the exchange programme was held at UM. Students and faculty members from CKYC accompanied those from Zhejiang University International Campus Residential College and Chu Kochen Honors College of ZJU to visit the UM campus, the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City. In addition, students from both universities carried out educational activities on the themes of Macao’s nature, Macao’s culture, Macao’s history, and affection for the home country. They also joined a guided tour organised by the Oral History Association of Macao to visit the world heritage sites in Macao, as well as Ha Sac Beach, Ruins of St. Paul’s, and the Commemorative Gallery of the Macao Basic Law to learn about Macao’s history and culture.