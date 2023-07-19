Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report: Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Service (Transportation, Storage, Packaging & Labelling, Others), by Product (Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Trial Materials, Vaccines, Others), by End-users (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The healthcare cold chain logistics market is valued US$17.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Globalisation of Clinical Trials to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Market Players

Clinical trial globalisation continues to drive the market growth of healthcare cold chain logistics, stimulating demand for international distribution services. Globalisation would generate complex trial supply chains, requiring greater planning and logistics support. Increased development of less-stable products, such as biologics and other potent drugs, increased demand for planning that overcome risks of delays and damages. In addition, improved infrastructure in emerging national markets would stimulate off-shoring of trials there. Although supply chains to large population centres there are established, reaching secondary cities in these markets currently poses problems, particularly for drugs that must be stored and transported under temperature-controlled conditions. Thus, the above-mentioned factors would support the growth of healthcare cold chain logistics market to some extent during the study period.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market?

The healthcare cold chain logistics market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase in demand for cold chain infrastructure and logistics solutions that can sustain extremely low temperatures has been brought on by the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Because of the strained capacity caused by the rising demand, operations had to be scaled up. With businesses relying on cutting-edge technologies to track and manage temperature conditions, temperature monitoring and data management have become crucial. Regulation compliance is crucial, and this includes adhering to strict guidelines for temperature control and documentation. The movement of temperature-sensitive goods has been impacted by global supply chain disruptions like lockdowns and reduced air cargo capacity.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Biological Therapies to Drive Industry Growth

More biological therapies in development and a shift towards stratified patient populations are the trends in drug development that will have the biggest impact on the healthcare cold chain logistics market in this decade. Temperature-controlled storage and transport are required for biologics and other sensitive drugs, which are more expensive and time-sensitive than storage and transport for common drug types. Distribution networks get more complicated as a result of stratified patient populations and personalised medicine. Because of stratification testing, for instance, more patient samples need to be transported to central laboratories, and some personalised therapies, like regenerative medicine products, require manipulating patient samples at particular locations away from the clinical trial site. Therefore, the growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market in the near future would be driven by an increase in biological therapies.

Technological Advancements in Logistics Industry Projected to Spur Industry Growth

During the study period, technological advancements are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market by enabling effective planning and real-time data analysis to enhance supply chains mid-trial. As adaptive trial designs are implemented more frequently, allowing trial sponsors to modify trial protocols after interim data analysis, this will become more and more demanded. The demand for regional depot networks with robust transportation networks to trial sites will be driven by drug pooling for multi-trial programmes. Therefore, during the study period, technological advancements in the industry are anticipated to drive the healthcare cold chain logistics market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The cold chain medicine market's sustained growth presents significant logistical challenges for manufacturers and the healthcare system. Ensuring the integrity of the cold chain throughout the entire process is crucial for success in this market. However, the energy-intensive nature of the cold chain contributes to the overall carbon footprint of healthcare systems and manufacturers. To achieve net-zero goals, it is essential to reduce this carbon footprint through strategies such as implementing more efficient logistics, using environmentally friendly fuels, minimizing the reliance on cold chains through localized manufacturing or developing stable formulations that don't require refrigeration. Supply chain innovation should be coupled with biomedical innovation to address these challenges effectively.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the healthcare cold chain logistics market are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, CAVALIER LOGISITICS, CEVA, DB Schenker, Delhivery Limited, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, Marken (A UPS Company), and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 5 th June 2023, DHL Supply Chain entered into an agreement with Vizient, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States, to become a qualified supplier of supply chain third-party logistics (3PL) services. The agreement allows Vizient members, including hospital systems and healthcare suppliers, increased access to best-in-class service logistics solutions delivered by DHL Supply Chain.

June 2023, DHL Supply Chain entered into an agreement with Vizient, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States, to become a qualified supplier of supply chain third-party logistics (3PL) services. The agreement allows Vizient members, including hospital systems and healthcare suppliers, increased access to best-in-class service logistics solutions delivered by DHL Supply Chain. On 3rd January 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation completed the acquisition of PharmaLex Holding GmbH. The acquisition of PharmaLex enhances AmerisourceBergen’s growth strategy by advancing its leadership in specialty services and global platform of pharma manufacturer services capabilities. PharmaLex’s regulatory affairs, development consulting and scientific affairs, pharmacovigilance, and quality management and compliance services expand AmerisourceBergen’s role as partner of choice for biopharmaceutical partners across the pharmaceutical development and commercialization journey.

