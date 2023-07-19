MDC offers free alternative methods catfish clinic Aug. 3-4 at Truman Lake

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free alternative methods catfish clinic Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3-4, at Truman Lake. MDC experts will discuss catching catfish with set line methods such as jug lines and trot lines. Participants will meet at Truman Lake State Park west of Warsaw. They will go fishing on the lake with expert help.

This clinic is designed for individuals who would like to catch catfish at Truman Lake, particularly with juglines and trotlines, but need assistance getting started.

The session on Thursday, Aug. 3, will be from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Participants will learn about catfish management at Truman Lake and how to build trot lines and jug lines. MDC will provide all materials needed for building the lines. Then participants will get hands-on experience setting lines on the lake.

The clinic will resume from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 4. Participants will run the set lines during the morning. Afterwards, they will learn how to clean catfish. An overview of rod-and-reel fishing for catfish will also be provided.

Fishing will be from MDC boats with staff or volunteers assisting. Personal flotation devices will be provided and must be worn while in the boats. For more information, call Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator, at 660-885-6981.

All participants ages 16 to 64 must have valid Missouri fishing permits. The clinic is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WL.