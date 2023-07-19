BST Global Launches AEC Industry’s First Suite of AI-Powered Project Intelligence™ Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BST Global officially launched the first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions designed specifically for architecture, engineering and consultancy firms on July 14, 2023. The company’s newest offerings include BST Insights, Resource Management powered by Audere, BST11 Work Management and BST11 ERP.

BST Insights: Like Waze GPS, but for projects, BST Insights tracks 35+ digital signals from ERP data and applies AI and machine learning to predict project outcomes with more than 95% accuracy. This lets project managers at AEC firms easily understand which factors are influencing their projects and course-correct to deliver better project outcomes.

Resource Management: Consumer-grade and smart, this new resource management solution is powered by Audere, which is part of the BST Global family. It lets users assign, balance and share work in an intuitive, collaborative experience.

BST11 Work Management: BST Global's latest work management offering represents the world's first consumer-grade project and resource management solution. This solution complements a firm's current financial-based ERP investment with the power of BST Global's work management solution for better project outcomes and resource optimization.

BST11 ERP: BST Global's newest ERP offering is the industry's first consumer-grade, project-driven and collaborative ERP solution. Firms can now gain a live 360° view of all aspects of their business — projects, people, performance and more — to guide project and business decisions.

BST Global first unveiled its vision for the company and the AEC industry two years ago. At that time, they envisioned a consumer-grade, smart and collaborative solution designed by project managers specifically for project managers. It would offer AEC firms an intuitive, project-based system infused with AI and machine learning for predictive insights.

Since 2021, BST Global’s vision has become a reality with the development of BST11 ERP, but the company didn’t stop there. Based on market feedback, BST Global expanded its vision to include offerings that complement other ERP systems like Deltek, Oracle and SAP. BST Global previewed these new offerings and capabilities on April 25, 2023, during the company’s “Journey to Project Intelligence™ 2023” event at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, FL, USA. Watch the full event recording here.

BST Global Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor shared, “We want to revolutionize the way projects and people are managed for the entire AEC industry. What we have designed and created is not only for BST Global clients leveraging our ERP platform, but for everyone across the industry, regardless of what ERP system they currently use.”

The new products are available now.

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships.

