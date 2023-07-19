Rotec International Showcases VersaTech 1100 ULB at ASMBS Conference, Setting New Standards in Bariatric Care
This ultra-low feature of the bariatric bed will definitively have a real positive impact on fall injuries prevention”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotec International is proud of its participation to the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS Conference) last June 25-29, in Las Vegas, NV. This Conference brought together the most eminent bariatric surgeons in USA along with integrated health professionals practicing in the field of metabolic & bariatric surgery.
Designed with cutting-edge features, the VersaTech 1100 ULB captured the attention of conference attendees. Its standout feature, being the lowest bariatric bed in the world, impressed medical professionals with its ability to descend to a mere 8 inches from the ground. In addition, the bed boasts an impressive loading capacity of 1100 lb, catering to the specific needs of bariatric patients.
The Rotec team received an overwhelming response from everyone who visited their booth at the ASMBS Conference. Medical professionals marveled at the unique advantages that the VersaTech 1100 ULB brings to their specialized clientele. With its innovative design and exceptional functionality, the bed is poised to redefine bariatric care standards, providing enhanced comfort and improved outcomes for patients.
Susan Gallagher, PhD, and very well recognized expert in safety for bariatric patient was attending the conference and mentioned during her visit at our booth and looking at the VersaTech ULB that: “This ultra-low feature of the bariatric bed will definitively have a real positive impact on fall injuries prevention”. Then she invited us to participate at her National Bariatric Solutions Conference, next October 24-26, in Glendale, AZ. To learn more about that conference see: Bariatric Solutions (barisolutions.com)
For the best performing, robust & easiest to use bariatric bed, choose the VersaTech 1100 ULB and its VersaDrive motorized assistance system.
